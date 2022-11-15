Consumer-Packaged-Goods Brands Lauded for Leveraging the Power of Package Design to Drive Sales

Designalytics Effectiveness Award Winners Designalytics provides the industry’s first system for maximizing brand growth through the power of package design Designalytics - Winning By Design

The 2022 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards Recognize CPG Brands Whose Package Redesigns Fueled Sales Increases of Up to 40%

These awards are meant to celebrate brands who are taking a strategic approach to design, and to highlight design’s vital role in driving brand growth” — Steve Lamoureux, CEO and founder of Designalytics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Designalytics honored nine highly effective CPG packaging redesigns as part of the third-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards. This year’s winners once again showcase the power of package design to drive brand growth.

The Designalytics Effectiveness Awards are unique because, unlike traditional design competitions, winner selection is entirely data-driven—based on in-market sales performance and rigorous quantitative consumer testing of each redesign. This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. between July 2019 and July 2021 were considered.

“Marketers have long been renowned for meticulously measuring the impact of their efforts. Until very recently, that hasn’t really included package design,” said Steve Lamoureux, CEO and founder of Designalytics. “These awards are meant to celebrate brands who are taking a strategic approach to design, and to highlight design’s vital role in driving brand growth. We’re seeing more and more brands approach us because they understand the benefits of reliably measuring design performance throughout the creative process. That represents a fundamental shift in perspective—and a major step forward—for the CPG industry.”

Common themes contributing to these brands’ success include:

● Effective communication of the attributes most important to category shoppers

● Clear, strategic creative briefs

● Early and iterative creative exploration, supported by consumer feedback

● Taste-forward imagery

● Bolder, more consistent branding—especially for challenger brands

GoodPop Wins Grand Prize; New Design Fuels Sales Growth of 40% by Boosting Brand Awareness and Taste Appeal

This year’s grand prize winner, previously announced by Dieline, is GoodPop. This challenger brand manufactures healthy, all-natural frozen treats, and has met with considerable success since the launch of its new packaging.

GoodPop engaged Interact Brands, a Colorado-based branding agency with deep expertise in the food and beverage industries, to help reinvigorate its design. The agency utilized bolder brand assets, a more consistent design system, and mouthwatering product photography to bolster brand awareness and appetite appeal.

After GoodPop’s new design launched in early 2021, sales increased by 40% compared to the prior year. The results of a consumer evaluation by Designalytics echo this outcome: 75% of category buyers preferred to purchase the new design over the old one.

Meet The Eight Other Winning Brands

This year’s winners hail from the food, beverage, and personal-care categories. See the complete list of Designalytics Effectiveness Award Winners and download the full report.

Oikos

Manufacturer: Danone

Agency: Beardwood&Co. and Danone Design

This Greek yogurt stalwart launched a brash, fruit-forward redesign, reversing the brand’s downward trajectory with a sales increase of 7%.

Dove Men+Care

Manufacturer: Unilever

Agency: forceMAJEURE

This popular personal-care brand conducted a thoughtful, evolutionary redesign of its already-successful packaging, driving a sales increase of 17%.

Hershey’s

Manufacturer: The Hershey Company

Agency: Soulsight

This chocolate-bar icon updated its look after nearly 70 years, adding enticing imagery of the chocolate itself to the minimalist brown packaging—and increasing sales by more than 9%.



Icelandic Provisions

Manufacturer: Icelandic Provisions

Agency: Turner Duckworth

Sales soared by 16% after this Icelandic yogurt brand launched a vividly-colored redesign with a new Viking-inspired logo.

NadaMoo!

Manufacturer: Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company d.b.a. NadaMoo!

Agency: Moxie Sozo

This plant-based ice cream celebrated its 15th anniversary with a bold redesign that incorporated a consistent brand color (blue) and playful flavor illustrations, growing sales by 27%.

Goslings

Manufacturer: Gosling Brothers

Agency: Klim Design

Sustainability concerns drove this storied rum brand to replace the plastic rings on its ginger beer six-pack with a cardboard case. This new format enabled other strategic design changes that grew sales by 6%.

Country Archer

Manufacturer: Country Archer Provisions

Agency: Interact Brands

This grass-fed jerky brand employed a new logo, tastier flavor imagery, and bold color-blocks to delineate different varieties, sparking a 28% increase in sales.

La Mexicana

Manufacturer: Lakeview Farms

Agency: Cornerstone Strategic Branding

This salsa brand reinforced distinctive brand assets and revised its hierarchy of communication, completely reversing a declining sales trend—from -8% before to +15% following the redesign.

“Designalytics’ ability to connect consumers’ response to packaging with actual business outcomes showcases the importance of design in black-and-white for business leaders, which can only mean good things for the design community. It says, unequivocally, that strong, strategic design is essential for brands to thrive,” said Andrew Gibbs, founder and editor-in-chief at Dieline, the leading media brand dedicated to packaging and branding design for consumer brands, and partner of the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards.

*Sales results are based on retail scanner data; post-redesign sales were compared to sales from the same period during the prior year.

