Mindshine App Brings Attention to Stress Awareness Month by Providing a Free De-Stress Coaching Plan for All

We want to make stress coaching more accessible to people. By giving all users access to the De-Stress Coaching Plan, we hope to help them overcome their stress and live happier lives” — Stephan Hauner, Mindshine Co-Founder

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April is International Stress Awareness Month, and the mental health coaching app, Mindshine, is making its De-stress coaching plan free for everyone in the world during April.

According to the American Institute of Stress, over 70% percent of Americans experience stress on a level that affects their physical and mental health. Forty-eight percent of people are even having trouble sleeping. Unfortunately, for many Americans, the feeling of stress is getting worse and worse.

In the Mindshine App, users will find coaching plans on everything from relationships to productivity to confidence that will help tackle their long-term mental health goals.

The De-stress coaching plan, made free in April, gives users the tools to deal with the symptoms of stress being felt right now. The coaching plan includes techniques that engage your parasympathetic nervous system, get you out of the fight, flight, or freeze, and help you relax your mind and body, leaving you feeling less stressed almost immediately.

“We at Mindshine understand that stress is a serious mental health issue and want to make stress coaching more accessible to people. By giving all users access to the De-Stress Coaching Plan, we hope to help them overcome their stress and live happier lives,” says Stephan Hauner, Mindshine Co-Founder.

To access the De-stress coaching plan, users can download the app and sign up for a free or pro subscription. Either way, the coaching plan will be free for all starting April 1st.

Users will have access to the De-stress coaching plan and other free exercises to help them work on their mental health and well-being with over 20 mental fitness routines to help them become happier every day.

About Mindshine Subscriptions

Mindshine currently offers two levels of subscriptions, free with a 14-day trial and Pro. Free users can access a limited selection of routines, exercises, and meditations. A Mindshine Pro account gives you access to 24 other coaching plans to help you work on every aspect of your mental health and well-being, from motivation and confidence to mindfulness, relationships, productivity, and self-compassion. Download the Mindshine app at the App Store and Google Play. Learn more about the Mindshine app at https://www.mindshine.app/, and visit the Mindshine YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTCgAOvsua1j5r29epg24MQ.

About Mindshine GmbH

The Mindshine app is a guided holistic mental health coach that helps users live happier. With more than 250 science-based, audio-guided exercises, routines, and meditations developed by psychologists to help change the way you think, feel, and act, opening you up to increased levels of well-being and satisfaction. Mindshine’s vision is to make the world a happier place, one mind at a time.

