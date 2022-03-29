Mindshine App is a Holistic Mental Health Coach with More Than 200 Audio-guided Exercises Developed by Psychologists Marsha Chinichian, MS, PhD., clinical psychologist and chief science officer at Mindshine Mindshine App offers shorter, targeted mental health coaching plans, making mental fitness goals achievable

We’ve shortened the coaching plans and made it even more achievable by delivering smaller, micro wins and giving our users something to celebrate and build on” — Marsha Chinichian, MS, PhD., chief science officer at Mindshine

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People struggling to find time for self-care will be thrilled to learn that the Mindshine App is making mental fitness even more accessible, offering new, shorter audio-guided mental health coaching plans targeted to their needs.

With coaching plans lasting between five to ten 15-minute sessions, users enjoy smaller, more easily achievable goals to become happier overall.

Mindshine knows finding time for self-care, especially mental fitness, can be tricky. But, listening to users’ feedback, they discovered that many users were failing to reach the end of their coaching plans, so they decided to rework their plans to make them more enjoyable and easier to use.

“We’ve shortened the coaching plans and made it even more achievable by delivering smaller, micro wins and giving our users something to celebrate and build on,” says Marsha Chinichian, MS, PhD., clinical psychologist and chief science officer at Mindshine.

Mindshine’s interactive, audio-guided mental health coaching leads users through exercises that prepare them for change, giving them the tools to build healthy habits and incorporate mental health into their daily routines.

Dr. Chinichian explains that mental fitness requires a lot of intentional awareness. “People must pay attention to their intention to see improvement in their lives. It doesn’t happen naturally. So we must be intentional to achieve the things we want in life.”

Once a user is introduced to a coaching plan or exercise, they’re guided through the steps to completion. When exercises are practiced daily, users can see more substantial changes in their life like increasing self-esteem, lessening negative emotions, boosting confidence, achieving goals, fostering closer relationships, or engaging in a heightened emotional awareness.

Mindshine’s goal is to make the world happier, and as users complete their coaching plans, they are closer to becoming the best version of themselves.

Dr. Chinichian says no app can replace a psychologist. Still, learning, practicing, or having a sense of awareness around you, along with some coping skills, is better for someone’s mental fitness. “Mindshine helps support people in their personal practice, giving them clear guidance to achieve their mental health goals,” she adds.

Mindshine app’s shorter, targeted mental health coaching sessions are only available to Pro users. Mindshine currently offers two levels of subscriptions, free with a 14-day trial and Pro. Free users can access a limited selection of routines, exercises, and meditations. Pro users have unlimited access to everything. Download the Mindshine app at the App Store and Google Play.

Learn more about the Mindshine app at https://www.mindshine.app/, and visit the Mindshine YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTCgAOvsua1j5r29epg24MQ.

About Mindshine GmbH

Mindshine app is a guided holistic mental health coach that helps users live happier. With more than 200 science-based, audio-guided routines, exercises, and meditations developed by psychologists to help change the way you think, feel, and act, opening you up to increased levels of wellbeing and satisfaction. Mindshine’s vision is to make the world a happier place, one mind at a time. Learn more about the Mindshine app at https://www.mindshine.app/.

