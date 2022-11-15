Registration and Sponsorship is Open for ATP's Innovations in Testing 2023
Early Bird Rates End December 9th
If you have ever attended a conference session and wished you could have had more time to ask the presenter questions, or discuss the topic, then Innovations+Connect is an opportunity to do just that
— Isabelle Gonthier, PSI Services, 2023 Innovations Conference Chair
Registration and Sponsorship is open for the Association of Test Publishers' (ATP) 2023 Innovations in Testing Conference scheduled for March 12 – 15, in Dallas, Texas at the Hilton Anatole. The theme of next year's conference will be: "Better Together – Learning. Assessments. Outcomes." The conference will also feature a virtual event, that will follow two weeks later, titled "Innovations+Connect."
2023 Conference Chair, Isabelle Gonthier of PSI Services, made special note that, "this conference will not be a hybrid, in which the in-person and virtual conferences are run simultaneously, but instead will be an opportunity to continue the conversation." Innovations+ Connect, will be a post "Innovations in Testing" virtual event that will be hosted on March 29th & 30th, 2023, and will be completely virtual. The event will feature recorded sessions taken from the in-person conference, but will also include opportunities for live discussion. These unique conversation-style sessions will run from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, March 29th and 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT on Thursday, March 30th.
"If you have ever attended a conference session and wished you could have had more time to ask the presenter or other attendees questions, or discuss the topic in more detail -- then Innovations + Connect is an opportunity to do just that," Gonthier commented.
All attendees of the 2023 ATP Innovations in Testing conference in Dallas, TX will have full access to the Innovations+ Connect event at no additional cost, and those that cannot attend the in-person conference are able to register for just the Innovations+Connect event. For both events, the Early Bird registration ends on December 9th.
Gonthier also noted that the 2023 charity partner will be the Boys and Girls Club of Dallas, so registrants should stay tuned as to how they can support the selected charity. "I am not sure that all attendees always realize that ATP always gives back to the community in which it holds it conferences," she said. "It might be collecting books, as we did last year in Orlando, or donating toys to the local Children's hospital, as European-ATP conference goers did in London in October." For more information visit the 2023 Innovations in Testing Conference website.
