The Lab Presents the 2023 Turkey Drive Providing Resources to Families in Need During the Thanksgivng Holiday Season
We are dedicated to delivering a happy Thanksgiving for the underserved, and the generosity and goodwill of others are greatly appreciated.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LAB will partner with Privado Grooming, Smokeys Stallion Barbeque ,and Project 730 for its 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway.
— Jermal MCcoy
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed as frozen turkeys, cranberry sauce and sides will be packaged and distributed into cars. Additionally, hot meals and toiletries will be passed out to the homeless and families in need. "In a time of year where togetherness and thankfulness are top-of-mind, many families face hardships and struggles. As a result, they seek support and community during this holiday season. “I am excited to be able to do the Turkey Drive again this year. We are excited to touch more families and help the community. We are dedicated to delivering a happy Thanksgiving for the underserved, and the generosity and goodwill of others are greatly appreciated," commented Jermal McCoy, CEO of The LAB.
The Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 am – until supplies last at Privado Grooming located at 320 Sunset Ave NW. Atlanta, GA 30314.
About The LAB
The LAB is a nonprofit 501c (3) organization that provides life skill programs to athletes current and past to help them succeed in life outside of sports through mentorships, education, and community outreach. For more information, visit www.lifeafterball.org.
About Privado Grooming
High End luxury grooming suite. Founded by entrepreneur Samuel Glickman. Located in metro Atlanta, Privado Grooming Suites is enriched with history and a staple in the community. https://www.pgsuites.net
About Project 730
Project 730's Mission is to combat the barriers to sustainability that affect the homeless and the underserved by providing commonly neglected or unobtainable items such as food, personal care items, and a nurturing support system. For more information, visit www.project730.org.
About Smokeys Stallion Barbeque
Conveniently located in Atlanta, Georgia, just minutes away from Mercedes Benz Stadium, Smokeys Stallion is a welcomed addition to the block. For more information, visit Smokey Stallion BBQ.
