Goods and Essence to Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop Featuring Local Artisans

Artisan and locally crafted gifts will be offered in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 26, 2022, from 11 am to 6 pm, Goods and Essence will be hosting their first annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop at MAXgallery, 126 N. Madeira Street in Baltimore, MD. This event will offer shoppers a chance to purchase high-quality, handcrafted home and lifestyle goods from independent artisans and small brands that meet the store's values.

Goods and Essence was founded with the goal of being a source of high-quality, handcrafted home and lifestyle goods. The company invites customers to see the story within every item selected – how the imperfections, the grace, and the life within each piece can enrich a space and become a part of their story.

Every product must align with the company's fair-trade principles to be featured. Products must be eco-friendly, socially responsible, and handmade or small-batch. These are unique items not available on Amazon. By only featuring products that meet these criteria, Goods and Essence ensures that its customers can shop with confidence, knowing that they are supporting businesses that share their values.

At Goods and Essence, we are dedicated to empowering artisans, makers, and small brands. We believe that by providing a platform for these creative entrepreneurs, we can positively impact the world," said Goods and Essence founder and owner Alexandra Nicole. "We are committed to responsible product sourcing and building economic opportunities for our makers. We believe that our global impact starts locally, and we are working hard to make a difference in our community. We are passionate about what we do, and we plan to make a widespread impact with our responsible product sourcing and economic empowerment."

The Holiday Pop-Up Shop will feature a range of goods from independent artisans and small brands, including art, pottery, candles, textiles, and more. For those who can not attend the Pop-Up Shop in person, online shopping is available at goodsandessence.com.

Alexandra Friend
Goods and Essence
+1 (202) 525-6598
support@goodsandessence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Goods and Essence to Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop Featuring Local Artisans

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alexandra Friend
Goods and Essence
+1 (202) 525-6598 support@goodsandessence.com
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Goods and Essence to Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop Featuring Local Artisans
Seinxon Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Slim Item Finder
Valaros.com Launches Tarot World Cup Oracle for 2022 to Predict Winners
View All Stories From This Author