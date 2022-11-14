Goods and Essence to Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop Featuring Local Artisans
Artisan and locally crafted gifts will be offered in Baltimore, MarylandBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 26, 2022, from 11 am to 6 pm, Goods and Essence will be hosting their first annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop at MAXgallery, 126 N. Madeira Street in Baltimore, MD. This event will offer shoppers a chance to purchase high-quality, handcrafted home and lifestyle goods from independent artisans and small brands that meet the store's values.
Goods and Essence was founded with the goal of being a source of high-quality, handcrafted home and lifestyle goods. The company invites customers to see the story within every item selected – how the imperfections, the grace, and the life within each piece can enrich a space and become a part of their story.
Every product must align with the company's fair-trade principles to be featured. Products must be eco-friendly, socially responsible, and handmade or small-batch. These are unique items not available on Amazon. By only featuring products that meet these criteria, Goods and Essence ensures that its customers can shop with confidence, knowing that they are supporting businesses that share their values.
At Goods and Essence, we are dedicated to empowering artisans, makers, and small brands. We believe that by providing a platform for these creative entrepreneurs, we can positively impact the world," said Goods and Essence founder and owner Alexandra Nicole. "We are committed to responsible product sourcing and building economic opportunities for our makers. We believe that our global impact starts locally, and we are working hard to make a difference in our community. We are passionate about what we do, and we plan to make a widespread impact with our responsible product sourcing and economic empowerment."
The Holiday Pop-Up Shop will feature a range of goods from independent artisans and small brands, including art, pottery, candles, textiles, and more. For those who can not attend the Pop-Up Shop in person, online shopping is available at goodsandessence.com.
