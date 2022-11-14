St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006517
TROOPER: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM
LOCATION: Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew Roy
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 13, 2022 at approximately 3:27 PM the Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight that was occurring in Highgate, VT. Troopers as well as Swanton Police responded. The investigation revealed that Matthew Roy of Highgate committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Roy was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Court on November 14th at 1 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 11/14/22 1PM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Y