St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006517

TROOPER: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM

LOCATION: Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Matthew Roy

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 13, 2022 at approximately 3:27 PM the Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight that was occurring in Highgate, VT. Troopers as well as Swanton Police responded. The investigation revealed that Matthew Roy of Highgate committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Roy was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Court on November 14th at 1 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 11/14/22 1PM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y