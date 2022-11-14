Banyan Treatment Centers Now Offering Telehealth Services for Active Duty and Veterans
Due to the many challenges active-duty members & veterans face, we developed a mental health & addiction telehealth program that caters to their specific needs.UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a commitment to the healthcare industry, Banyan Treatment Centers strives to evolve the quality and implementation of substance use disorder and mental health disorder treatment. Banyan understands that veteran drug and alcohol abuse is a growing problem in the U.S. and has established a dedicated program to service the lives of these individuals and their families. Specified for the military community, the Military & Veterans in Recovery (MVIR) program provides individualized treatment plans, holistic services, and trained staff members who actively address their unique needs. With inpatient and outpatient programs, servicemembers can easily complete a full continuum of care.
There are many challenges active-duty personnel and veterans face when seeking treatment for either addiction or mental illness, so we decided to create a telehealth program catered to their specific needs. Our MVIR program offers telehealth services for servicemembers on or off base. These services have made treatment for substance use or mental health disorders more accessible for individuals in this community.
With the pressure of training and stress caused during combat, evidence has shown that the military has played a significant role in the increased use of drugs and alcohol. Not only can addiction surface from time spent in the military, but also mental illness due to these traumatic experiences. Although there are centers and clinics available to VAs, these resources are not always easily accessible.
Our military and VA telehealth services are best suited for people who are:
- Mentally and physically stable
- Not in need of intensive care for addiction or mental illness
- Live in a stable home environment (or in a sober living home)
- Compatible equipment with zoom software
- Willing and able to dedicate their time and energy to their recovery
Using a HIPPA-compliant video conferencing system, telehealth services allow servicemembers to have virtual face-to-face visits with trained therapists and supporting staff. All that is needed to perform a telehealth visit is either a cellphone or laptop with a camera and internet connection to operate Zoom software. Clients can enjoy a session in the comfort of a quiet environment of their choosing.
Military & Veterans in Recovery has polished their telehealth program and it is now readily available for our servicemembers. The benefits of telehealth include the following:
- Case management services
- Support from staff for continued care and evaluation
- Individual counseling
- Family counseling
- Monitoring
The telehealth program offered at Banyan allows servicemembers to continue their recovery journey with ongoing treatment, making them more equipped to take on and manage life challenges. This method of treatment eliminates travel time, offers a form of comfort and convenience, as well as provides flexibility for servicemembers who do not have access to transportation. For those stepping down from a more intensive level of care, telehealth makes it possible to complete an all-encompassing treatment plan. In the end, creating a more successful transition into a sober lifestyle.
