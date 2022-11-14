Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,683 in the last 365 days.

Troop F Weekly Report 11-07 to 11-13-22

Incident Type:       detail

Date:                      11/10/2022

Town:                    Aroostook County

Trooper:                CPL. QUINT & TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis:      Cpl. Quint and Tr. Roy assisted with picking up and transporting ballot boxes from local towns in Aroostook County.  

 

Incident Type:       VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date:                      11/10/2022

Town:                    Limestone

Trooper:                TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis:      Tr. Rider stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Limestone and observed alcohol in the vehicle.  Tr. Rider learned that the man had bail conditions that prohibited him from using or possessing alcohol.  Tr. Rider conducted a search of the vehicle and issued the man a summons for violation of conditions of release.  The alcohol was dumped out on scene.

 

Incident Type:       CRIMINAL SPEED

Date:                      11/11/2022

Town:                    T8 R5 WELS

Trooper:                CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis:      Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement on Rt 11 in T8 R5 WELS when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint locked the vehicle’s speed at 93 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.  The man stated that he was in a hurry to get to his camp.  Cpl. Quint issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph or more.  

 

Incident Type:       OAS – REVOKED

Date:                      11/13/2022

Town:                    PATTEN

Trooper:                TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis:      Tr. Castonguay was patrolling in Patten when he attempted to stop a motorcycle for failure to display registration plate.  Before Tr. Castonguay could initiate a traffic stop the man pulled into a driveway and began to run away from the motorcycle.  Tr. Castonguay gave chase and caught the man.  Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator’s license was revoked.  Tr. Castonguay issued the man a summons for Operating after Revocation – Class C.  

 

 

Incident Type:       SPECIALTY TEAM

Date:                      11/7/2022

Town:                    MCJA

Trooper:                TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis:      Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their eighth and final week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.

 

Incident Type:       CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date:                      11/13/2022

Town:                    Westfield

Trooper:                TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis:      Tr. Levesque received a criminal mischief complaint in Westfield. A female arrived at her off-grid property in Westfield to find someone had been tampering with the lock. The female advised that she has a gate at the end of her property that prevents vehicles from getting up into the property. The female advised this is the third time she has arrived at the property and found a drill bit drilled into the keyway of the lock. Currently, it is unknown if someone is trying to get into her property or is purposely messing up the lock to prevent her from entering the property. This is an ongoing investigation.

You just read:

Troop F Weekly Report 11-07 to 11-13-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.