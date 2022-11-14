Troop F Weekly Report 11-07 to 11-13-22

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Roy assisted with picking up and transporting ballot boxes from local towns in Aroostook County.
Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL
Date: 11/10/2022
Town: Limestone
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Limestone and observed alcohol in the vehicle. Tr. Rider learned that the man had bail conditions that prohibited him from using or possessing alcohol. Tr. Rider conducted a search of the vehicle and issued the man a summons for violation of conditions of release. The alcohol was dumped out on scene.
Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED
Date: 11/11/2022
Town: T8 R5 WELS
Trooper: CPL. QUINT
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement on Rt 11 in T8 R5 WELS when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint locked the vehicle’s speed at 93 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The man stated that he was in a hurry to get to his camp. Cpl. Quint issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph or more.
Incident Type: OAS – REVOKED
Date: 11/13/2022
Town: PATTEN
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was patrolling in Patten when he attempted to stop a motorcycle for failure to display registration plate. Before Tr. Castonguay could initiate a traffic stop the man pulled into a driveway and began to run away from the motorcycle. Tr. Castonguay gave chase and caught the man. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator’s license was revoked. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a summons for Operating after Revocation – Class C.
Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM
Date: 11/7/2022
Town: MCJA
Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their eighth and final week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.
Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Date: 11/13/2022
Town: Westfield
Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque received a criminal mischief complaint in Westfield. A female arrived at her off-grid property in Westfield to find someone had been tampering with the lock. The female advised that she has a gate at the end of her property that prevents vehicles from getting up into the property. The female advised this is the third time she has arrived at the property and found a drill bit drilled into the keyway of the lock. Currently, it is unknown if someone is trying to get into her property or is purposely messing up the lock to prevent her from entering the property. This is an ongoing investigation.
