Troop F Weekly Report 11-07 to 11-13-22

Date: 11/10/2022

Town: Aroostook County

Trooper: CPL. QUINT & TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Roy assisted with picking up and transporting ballot boxes from local towns in Aroostook County.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 11/10/2022

Town: Limestone

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Limestone and observed alcohol in the vehicle. Tr. Rider learned that the man had bail conditions that prohibited him from using or possessing alcohol. Tr. Rider conducted a search of the vehicle and issued the man a summons for violation of conditions of release. The alcohol was dumped out on scene.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 11/11/2022

Town: T8 R5 WELS

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement on Rt 11 in T8 R5 WELS when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint locked the vehicle’s speed at 93 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The man stated that he was in a hurry to get to his camp. Cpl. Quint issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph or more.

Incident Type: OAS – REVOKED

Date: 11/13/2022

Town: PATTEN

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was patrolling in Patten when he attempted to stop a motorcycle for failure to display registration plate. Before Tr. Castonguay could initiate a traffic stop the man pulled into a driveway and began to run away from the motorcycle. Tr. Castonguay gave chase and caught the man. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator’s license was revoked. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a summons for Operating after Revocation – Class C.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM

Date: 11/7/2022

Town: MCJA

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their eighth and final week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date: 11/13/2022

Town: Westfield

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE