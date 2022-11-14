ACTOR DANNY TREJO TO RECEIVE 12TH ANNUAL EXPERIENCE, STRENGTH, AND HOPE AWARD FOR HIS REVEALING MEMOIR
Writers In Treatment and The Guest House, Ocala Honor Danny Trejo for Helping Others with His Story of SobrietyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved Los Angeles actor, restaurateur and recovery advocate, Danny Trejo, will be honored by Writers In Treatment, an organization that supports those in recovery through the arts. Mr. Trejo will be presented with the Experience Strength and Hope Award. The awards show, in its 12th year, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Catered reception will begin at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time for the awards show.
The Experience, Strength, and Hope Award is given every year to an individual who has written a memoir about their career and brutally honest journey from addiction to clean and sober living. KTLA-TV anchor and reporter, and last year’s recipient, Courtney Friel, will present this year’s award to Danny Trejo. His book, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” takes readers through his days of crime, time in prison, his struggle with addiction and then, finally, his recovery and success in Hollywood.
Returning as host is six-time Emmy Award-nominee, Ed Begley, Jr. The show will open with a spoken word performance from “The Family Business” star James Black. Entertainment will be provided by comedian Paula Poundstone as headliner and eight-time Grammy Award-winner Philip Lawrence as the musical guest. Tony Denison, star of TNT’s “Major Crimes,” will present the annual REEL Recovery Film Festival’s “Audience Favorite Award” for “Fruckus” to filmmaker, illustrator, and animator Evan York.
Previous recipients have been invited to attend, including: Academy Award-winner Lou Gossett, Jr.; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; star of “Fuller House,” Jodie Sweetin; Duran Duran’s John Taylor; Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano; actress Mackenzie Phillips; TV and radio broadcaster Pat O’Brien and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell.
“We are thrilled to honor the one and only Danny Trejo, who bravely poured his heart out in his memoir,” said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment. “The past few years have been a challenge for those in need of sobriety. By lending his encouraging and influential voice to the fight, Mr. Trejo has inspired countless people to seek help as they begin their journey to recovery.” Mr. Buschel also expressed gratitude for the supporters of this year’s Experience, Strength, and Hope Awards including presenting sponsor The Guest House, Ocala. Other sponsors include: KBI Recycling, Trauma & Beyond Center, J. Flowers Health, Social Model Recovery Systems, and the Addiction/Recovery eBulletin.
Past performers/presenters at the Experience, Strength, and Hope Awards include: Robert Downey, Jr.; John Stamos; Leigh Steinberg; Daniel Baldwin; Dr. Gabor Maté; Alonzo Bodden; Mark Lundholm; Joe Walsh, Sharon Lawrence, Bob Forrest and Jack McGee.
Details
Tickets are $125 Available at: www.EventBrite.com
Proceeds benefit The REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium, America’s longest recovery event.
The event will take place Wednesday, December 7 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Catered Reception from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Awards Show from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
FREE PARKING
DRESS CODE: No Gowns, No Tuxes, No UGGS
About Writers In Treatment
Founded in 2008 by author and addiction expert, Leonard Lee Buschel and famed director Robert Downey, Sr., Writers In Treatment produces and presents events dedicated to the concept that ‘treatment works and recovery is possible.’ The organization helps those suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, and other self-destructive behaviors find treatment sources for their illness. To learn more, visit https://www.writersintreatment.org/danny-trejo-press-release/.
