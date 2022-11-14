Submit Release
Sen. Jason Bean Named Assistant Majority Floor Leader

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, announces he was elected to serve as the assistant majority floor leader by the Missouri Senate Majority Caucus for the 102nd General Assembly. The assistant majority floor leader is responsible for assuming the majority floor leader’s role in his or her absence. The majority floor leader is responsible for setting the schedule of bills up for consideration by the full body, the time allotted for floor debate on legislation and session meeting times and dates.

“I am excited to work together with my current and newly-elected colleagues as we strive to move Missouri forward,” Sen. Bean said. “From near-record inflation to high energy costs and more, Missourians are struggling. It is up to each of us as members of the Missouri Senate to come together as we work to tackle the tough issues facing the citizens of our great state. Like many of my colleagues, I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work as soon as possible.”

The 102nd General Assembly will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for the start of the 2023 legislative session.

For more information on Sen. Bean’s legislative actions, visit his official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bean.

