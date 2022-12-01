For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2022

Senator Steven Roberts Pre-files Legislation to Address Kids with Guns

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has pre-filed legislation that would make it unlawful for a minor to possess a concealed firearm or handgun. The offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, but would not include a person under the age of 18 who possesses a concealable firearm or handgun at a shooting range or while under the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult supervisor.

“Forty-three U.S. states have specific laws against firearm possession by a minor, and there is a federal provision prohibiting juveniles from possessing handguns that is enforceable in every U.S. state, except Missouri.” Sen. Roberts said. “The Missouri Legislature’s 2021 passage of the ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act’ means Missouri is the only state in the union to have zero checks on kids who are too young to possess guns. This has tied up our police and made the citizens in our neighborhoods fearful. Fixing this problem makes our communities safer.”

Senator Steven Roberts has stated that addressing gun violence must be a priority of the Missouri Legislature as lawmakers head into the 2023 legislative session.

