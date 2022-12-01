Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,899 in the last 365 days.

Senator Steven Roberts Pre-files Legislation to Address Kids with Guns

For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin – (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts Pre-files Legislation to Address Kids with Guns

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has pre-filed legislation that would make it unlawful for a minor to possess a concealed firearm or handgun. The offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, but would not include a person under the age of 18 who possesses a concealable firearm or handgun at a shooting range or while under the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult supervisor.

“Forty-three U.S. states have specific laws against firearm possession by a minor, and there is a federal provision prohibiting juveniles from possessing handguns that is enforceable in every U.S. state, except Missouri.” Sen. Roberts said. “The Missouri Legislature’s 2021 passage of the ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act’ means Missouri is the only state in the union to have zero checks on kids who are too young to possess guns. This has tied up our police and made the citizens in our neighborhoods fearful. Fixing this problem makes our communities safer.”

Senator Steven Roberts has stated that addressing gun violence must be a priority of the Missouri Legislature as lawmakers head into the 2023 legislative session.

###

You just read:

Senator Steven Roberts Pre-files Legislation to Address Kids with Guns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.