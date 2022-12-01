Submit Release
Senator Brian Williams Invites Construction Contractors to a Community Informational and Panel Discussion

For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2022

Contact: Robert Arbuthnot,  573-751-4106

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

ST. LOUIS – State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, invites new and existing small construction contractors to an informational and panel discussion. Called the Roadmap to Infrastructure Projects, the event will feature a panel of subject matter experts who will highlight the best practices contractors can implement to grow their business and hopefully secure bids for forthcoming St. Louis area infrastructure projects. The event is free, but registration is required.

Emerging and New Contractors Roadmap to Infrastructure Projects

When: Dec. 7, 2022, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Missouri-St. Louis

2993 South Drive, St. Louis, MO 63121

This collaborative event is co-hosted by the SITE Improvement Association, UMSL, St. Louis Anchor Action Network and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. For more information or to register, please contact Sen. Williams’ office or email Brian.Williams@senate.mo.gov.

