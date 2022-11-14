COVID-19 Daily Update 11-14-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 14, 2022, there are currently 665 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,557 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Boone County, a 58-year old male from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Doddridge County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Roane County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Clay County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue to stay current on vaccines and boosters not only for yourself, but for your family, friends, and neighbors.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (62), Boone (12), Braxton (5), Brooke (11), Cabell (26), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (7), Gilmer (0), Grant (7), Greenbrier (13), Hampshire (8), Hancock (18), Hardy (6), Harrison (22), Jackson (6), Jefferson (20), Kanawha (68), Lewis (3), Lincoln (9), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (15), Mason (17), McDowell (3), Mercer (20), Mineral (16), Mingo (13), Monongalia (37), Monroe (6), Morgan (8), Nicholas (7), Ohio (15), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (2), Preston (4), Putnam (26), Raleigh (20), Randolph (9), Ritchie (2), Roane (4), Summers (2), Taylor (9), Tucker (2), Tyler (2), Upshur (5), Wayne (9), Webster (3), Wetzel (10), Wirt (0), Wood (17), Wyoming (13). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.