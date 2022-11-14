Rising recording artist Whanja is getting set to make her debut in 2023

Inspirational Songstress Whanja

Inspirational Songstress Whanja

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whanja is a talented Inspirational / Gospel recording artist who always tries new things, and she loves to set the bar higher with her artistry and creativity, going deeper into her ideas and making things happen instead of being stuck at the drawing board, as they say. Her name means “Beautiful Princess” and even “Love” in some parts of Africa, and she is deeply connected to her roots in everything she does.

As a former military veteran, the artist has had the chance to travel the world while serving our country, and now she focuses on showcasing her music to audiences throughout the world. Her music always feels incredibly round and smooth. The sound of her voice has a softness to it but is also outstanding due to its understated patterns and intriguing sound design. It’s like stitching the perfect fabric, and really making sure that every little detail is there for a reason.

Whanja’s music is highly recommended if you enjoy the sound of such styles as Neo Soul, R&B, Afro-Beat and even shades of Pop, among others.

Find out more about Whanja, do not miss out on her up and coming EP release LOVE & LIBERTY, which will be available the summer of 2023 on the best digital streaming platforms on the web.

Carolina Panorama
Whanja
+1 803-256-4015
News@CarolinaPanorama.com

You just read:

Rising recording artist Whanja is getting set to make her debut in 2023

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Carolina Panorama
Whanja
+1 803-256-4015 News@CarolinaPanorama.com
Company/Organization
My Media Buzz
PO Box 37
Odenton, Maryland, 21113
United States
+1 240-495-3189
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Rising recording artist Whanja is getting set to make her debut in 2023
Philadelphia’s Top Leadership Development Voice Vonda Page Calls for ‘Radical Change’ and Routes out Anti-Blackness
Paramediq Releases US Version of All-in-One EMS Management Suite for Ambulance and Fire
View All Stories From This Author