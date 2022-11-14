New ROCSOLE Solutions Accelerate Industrial Operations Towards Carbon Neutrality
SeeBeyond Technology Enables Reliable Production Monitoring
Current solutions in the market lack reliable insights and data, this prevents the operators from relying on the information and thus taking timely actions.”KUOPIO, FINLAND, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROCSOLE, the Kuopio-based Finnish deep-tech company, has launched two award-winning solutions for processing and manufacturing industries who struggle with unplanned shutdowns and run to failures causing massive emissions.
LiquiDetect 2.0 for multi-layer liquid process insights provides detailed insights of the oil-water separation and dispersion band height, resulting in significant operational improvements & emission reductions.
“Current solutions in the market lack reliable insights and data, this prevents the operators from relying on the information and thus taking timely actions. Operation teams need relevant data to improve performance and take corrective measures.” said ROCSOLE’s Product Manager, Harri Häiväläinen.
SoliDetect 1.0 sand management solution enables reliable solids monitoring system for improved process control. Real-time permittivity/conductivity profile is acquired through electrical tomography which generates an overall picture of the actual process levels.
“Customers come to us being surprised about how their processing systems malfunction or don’t deliver the wanted output, due to solids impact. We can give them reliable insights in real-time to improve performance, reduce costs, improve safety, and reduce environmental footprint” said Mika Tienhaara, CEO, ROCSOLE
ROCSOLE– SeeBeyond Technology. Rocsole Ltd (www.rocsole.com) is a Finnish high-tech company that develops SEE BEYOND tomographic imaging systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. Customers are able to get reliable actionable insights optimizing their processes for major savings in operational costs, improving financial performance and ESG metrics – Use Cases show on millions of Euros in savings and a large potential in decarbonization.
