ROCSOLE Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

We are thrilled to have been selected for the 2022 cohort and looking forward to contributing”KUOPIO, FINLAND, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROCSOLE, the Kuopio-based Finnish high-tech company, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. ROCSOLE develops SEE BEYOND tomographic imaging system solutions used for improving process control and monitoring.
The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Mika Tienhaara will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. ROCSOLE will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.
“We’re excited to welcome ROCSOLE to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “ROCSOLE and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”
“We are thrilled to have been selected for the 2022 cohort and looking forward to contributing, said ROCSOLE’s Mika Tienhaara. “We must act now – energy production and manufacturing processes together stand for more than 50% of the anthropogenic GHG emissions. Actionable insights for stable processing have been lacking, causing unexpected shutdowns and large emissions. With our tomography solutions for global industries, we are enabling our customers to perform better and to take the right measures for deep decarbonization.”
For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.
The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.
Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.
ROCSOLE– See Beyond Technology. Rocsole Ltd (www.rocsole.com) is a Finnish high-tech company that develops SEE BEYOND tomographic imaging systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. Customers are able to get accurate online data in order to optimize their processes for major savings in operational costs – Use Cases show on millions of Euros in savings.
About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).
The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.
