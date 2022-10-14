ROCSOLE Gains Industry Recognition
Enabling Innovation with an Impact for Sustainable Operations is Key
Corporates and other organizations are recognizing our innovation and mission-critical work for improving industry efficiency and to reduce the carbon footprint.”KUOPIO, FINLAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROCSOLE, the Kuopio-based Finnish deep-tech company, was named as a finalist for the 3rd time for Platts Global Energy Awards –this year in the category of Energy Transition Technology of the Year. Platts Global Energy Awards, often referred as the "Oscars of the Energy Industry" is committed to recognizing companies that have faced difficult challenges and realized unique opportunities.
ROCSOLE was also among the 17 startups selected for Plug and Play Tech Center’s Sustainability program aiming to facilitate business opportunities for pilot projects, proof of concepts, while developing new and existing relationships with Plug and Play’s global ecosystem of corporate partners and investors.
Endless Frontier Labs also selected ROCSOLE for their Deep Tech EFL Program which accelerates the success of early-stage science and technology-based startups through a goals-oriented mentorship program.
“Corporates and other organizations are recognizing our innovation and mission-critical work for improving industry efficiency and to reduce the carbon footprint” said ROCSOLE’s Mika Tienhaara. “If you want to scale-up and make an impact, you need to find the right partnerships and business models. I am certain that we are on the right track based on the vast recognition and attention we are getting.”
ROCSOLE– SeeBeyond Technology. Rocsole Ltd (www.rocsole.com) is a Finnish high-tech company that develops SEE BEYOND tomographic imaging systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. Customers are able to get reliable actionable insights optimizing their processes for major savings in operational costs, improving financial performance and ESG metrics – Use Cases show on millions of Euros in savings and a large potential in decarbonization.
