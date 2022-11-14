The Business Toolkit Now Offering Trademark Registration Services

An industry leader in marketing and branding design has expanded its services.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), applications for trademarks have increase 63 percent year-over-year. Approximately, one in five applications (18%) are denied approval. That is what representatives with The Business Toolkit are proud to announce today that it is now offering trademark registration services.

“This will benefit anyone needing a trademark to protect their brand,” said Adriel Solorzano, Managing Director of The Business Toolkit, a BBB-accredited company that specializes in transforming startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Trademarking protects the brand. Intellectual property laws exist so competitors cannot steal creative ideas, names, or symbols from other businesses.

Some small business entrepreneurs are deterred from trademarking because they think the process is overly complex, industry leaders say. In fact, trademarking is relatively straightforward. Experts recommend trademarking simply because trademark litigation lawsuits are complex and expensive, so it is better to apply for official registration rather than face a battle down the road.

Regarding how The Business Toolkit’s Trademark Registration Services work, Solorzano revealed the process takes four steps:

1. The company discusses the individual’s desired mark.

2. Company representatives prepare a comprehensive report.

3. The trademark team fills and files the legal paperwork.

4. A decision will arrive in typically 12-15 months.

“Our trademark service includes consultation with a US licensed attorney, comprehensive report and mark clearance to ensure the highest level of success within an application,” revealed Solorzano.

In addition to offering trademark registration services, The Business Toolkit, which has delivered branding concepts and designs to more than 3,200 businesses in its first year in business, offers four distinct logo design packages - Basic, Premium, Executive, and Complex.

Solorzano revealed that the Basic Package empowers customers with a simple design that includes 90 percent text and 10 percent graphic art. The Premium Package allows customers to penetrate their industry with a strong brand and identity that sets them up for success.

The Executive Package, Solorzano noted, is hand-crafted and designed to put customers in the best position to dominate and become the mogul within their industry. The Complex Package empowers customers with a highly professional character/mascot logo that is perfect for representing a unique brand.

In addition to The Business Toolkit offering four logo design packages, the company also recently launched its design services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). Services include logo design, logo animation (motion graphics), product packaging (labels, book covers, front and back product packaging with bar codes, and more), marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

For more information, please visit https://www.thebusinesstoolkit.com/logo-design/ and https://www.thebusinesstoolkit.com/web-development/.

###

About The Business Toolkit

The Business Toolkit is a U.S. based firm geared towards equipping businesses with an extensive array of state-of-the-art branding concepts/designs to dominate their respective industries and markets.

Contact Details:

6815 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33138

United States