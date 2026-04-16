Emerson Fine Jewelry Offers Marco Bicego Collections Showcasing Italian Craftsmanship in Redlands

Family-owned Redlands jeweler offers handcrafted luxury fine jewelry, custom services, and national shipping from its renovated showroom.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Fine Jewelry, a family-owned and operated jewelry store in Redlands, offers Marco Bicego collections that bring handcrafted Italian jewelry to local shoppers seeking designer pieces with distinct texture, organic forms, and everyday wearability.

Available through Emerson Fine Jewelry’s renovated showroom at 27 State Street, the Marco Bicego selection gives customers in Redlands access to jewelry handcrafted in Trissino, Italy. Founded in 2000, the Marco Bicego brand draws from a family history of goldsmithing and combines traditional Italian methods with contemporary design. According to the company-provided materials, pieces are handcrafted in-house and reflect inspiration from nature and Venetian architecture.

The collection is defined by techniques and design elements that jewelry enthusiasts often seek when comparing designer jewelry in person, including:

• The millerighe burin engraving technique, which creates a brushed texture across the gold surface

• The coil technique, in which twisted gold forms lightweight and flexible pieces

• Multi-colored gemstones paired with 18K gold

• Selections from the Lunaria, Jaipur, and Africa collections

For shoppers searching Marco Bicego Redlands options, Emerson Fine Jewelry states that each piece in its showroom is authentic, stamped with the “Marco Bicego” hallmark and the “750” mark for 18K gold, and accompanied by official brand packaging and a certificate of authenticity. The company also states that customers may request specific pieces through a special-order process if a desired design is not currently in the showroom.

The offering is part of a broader service model at Emerson Fine Jewelry, which includes bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. The company says customers visit the Redlands showroom for consultations, purchases, care guidance, and service appointments, while products can also be shipped nationally.

Emerson Fine Jewelry identifies trust, quality, and diligence as core values. The business traces its service history to 1959 and says its renovated showroom reflects an ongoing focus on craftsmanship, ethical integrity, and customer experience. The company also notes that its team provides concierge service across engagement rings, fine diamond jewelry, custom design jewelry, and repairs.

Customer feedback included in the company materials highlights the in-store service experience. Jeff P. said, “Emerson’s has always treated us the best! Annaleise is so great helping me to find the right piece and style that I’m looking for. On our last visit, Annaleise reminded my wife that we still needed to size her ring and took care of it immediately. Thank you Emerson’s!”

A second customer, Erin D., said, “Really happy with the service, from start to finish. Annalise is extremely kind and helpful. I really enjoyed shopping with her and her opinion was valuable. There are plenty of beautiful options, unique pieces and great quality. Highly recommend.”

Under proprietor Mrs. Kerry Emerson-Cummings, Emerson Fine Jewelry continues to position its Redlands showroom as a destination for customers seeking designer jewelry backed by local service, authentication details, and ongoing care support. The company notes that hand-engraved Marco Bicego textures are designed for daily wear and may be cleaned with mild soap and a soft brush, with professional ultrasonic servicing available in the showroom.

Customers seeking more information about Marco Bicego in Redlands, jewelry services, or special-order availability can visit https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/, explore the online shop at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/, read the company blog at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/blogs/blog, or call +1 909-798-5888.

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About Emerson Fine Jewelry

Emerson Fine Jewelry, renowned its high-quality handcrafted jewelry and exceptional customer service, operates from its historical showroom in Redlands, California. The company specializes in bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. Based on standards of elegance and imagination, Emerson Fine Jewelry designs, produces, and showcases jewelry pieces while maintaining a curated selection of designer jewelry. The business operates with the values of trust, quality, and diligence, serving customers through both in-person consultations and national shipping services.

Contact Details:

27 E. State Street

Redlands, CA 92373

USA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/NDCd9AjcPsMkoeGT7

End of Press Release.

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