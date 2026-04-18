Express Hardware Direct Offers Complete Range of Deltana Door Accessories and Heavy-Duty Hardware

Oklahoma-based supplier provides comprehensive Baldwin door hardware solutions with over 50 years of industry experience.

LANGLEY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Hardware Direct, a professional door hardware supplier with more than 50 years in the hardware business, offers homeowners nationwide access to Deltana door accessories and heavy-duty hardware through its online store.

The offering is positioned for residential customers seeking coordinated door hardware from an established supplier that serves customers across the United States. Based in Langley, Oklahoma, Express Hardware Direct states that its experience includes work with many of the manufacturers it sells, from sales departments to executive departments, giving the company a long-standing background in hardware support and product guidance.

The Deltana collection highlighted by Express Hardware Direct includes a broad selection of door and trim hardware used in residential settings. Product types referenced in the collection include:

• Deltana Hardware

• Deltana Pocket Door Bolt

• Deltana Pull

• Deltana Door Stop

• Deltana Floor Bumper

• Deltana Flush Ring Pull

• Deltana Hinge

For homeowners comparing finish options, replacement parts, and matching accessories, the company also points to support beyond checkout. Express Hardware Direct states that customers who do not find a needed item on the website may still be able to obtain assistance in sourcing a solution through the company’s support team.

Shipping information published by the company states that orders ship from multiple locations across the United States, with inventory routed from the nearest location when available. If all products are in stock, orders placed before 12 p.m. Central normally ship the same day. The company also states that customers are notified when back orders occur and are given an estimated lead time. Express Hardware Direct further notes: Order over $400 and shipping is FREE!

Return and exchange information published by the company states that eligible items may be returned or exchanged within 30 days if they are in original packaging and have not been installed. Defective items are exchanged, and incorrectly shipped products are also eligible. The company requires a Return Merchandise Authorization code before a return is sent, states that refunds are processed within five to 10 days after inspection, and notes that it pays return shipping when items were shipped incorrectly or arrived damaged. A 25% restock fee applies to returns and exchanges unless an item is defective.

The company’s website also publishes manufacturer warranty information for select residential hardware brands. Posted terms include Kwikset warranty coverage with a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty for the original residential user and a one-year electronic warranty, subject to stated conditions and exclusions. The site also lists Schlage residential warranty terms, including a lifetime limited mechanical and finish warranty and a one-year limited electronics warranty, as well as Weslock limited warranty information for the original residential user, each subject to the manufacturers’ stated terms.

Customer remarks published for the business include:

• “I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!” — Navi P.

• “Thank you all so much and we could not be happier with the Emtek knobs we purchased.” — Cate B.

• “Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!” — Kris J.

Homeowners interested in Deltana door accessories and architectural hardware can browse the complete selection at https://www.expresshardwaredirect.com/. For assistance with specific hardware requirements or to request product information, customers can contact Express Hardware Direct at 800-458-1516 or visit the company blog at https://www.expresshardwaredirect.com/blogs/express-hardware-direct-blog.

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About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

Note to Editors

• Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products at competitive prices.

• The company continues to expand its product offerings, ensuring a wide selection that meets the evolving tastes and needs of modern homeowners. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to quality and service in the competitive home improvement market.

• The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

• Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

• Customers can browse the door and cabinet hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

End of Press Release.

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