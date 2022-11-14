Global Water And Sewage Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Water And Sewage Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Water And Sewage Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports.

As per The Business Research Company's "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022”, the water and sewage market is predicted to reach a value of $578.4 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2016. The global water and sewage market size is expected to grow from 578.41 billion in 2021 to $852.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.1%. The global water and sewage market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $1.27 trillion in 2031. The rapid diminishing of freshwater resources will drive the water and sewage industry.

Key Trends In The Water And Sewage Market

Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.

Overview Of The Water And Sewage Market

The water and sewage global market consists of sales of water and sewage treatment services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate water treatment plants and water supply and sewer systems. Water and sewage services provide treatment facilities that help to treat water and sewage.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

• By Geography: The global water and sewage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as VVeolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp

