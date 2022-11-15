Rentokil Initial Embarks on Global Digital CX Project with Sabio Group
Sabio Group supports Rentokil Initial's Genesys Cloud CX roll-out across 18 countries
This is an extremely ambitious project but one that is crucial to remaining a leader in customer service and customer experience in our industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Sabio supporting its phased Genesys Cloud CX™ customer experience solution roll-out
— Dan McCormick, Group Digital Products and AI Director
• Project involves more than 500 contact centre agents across 18 countries
• Sabio will also provide managed services support for all regions in multi-year agreement
Rentokil Initial plc has embarked on a significant digital transformation project which will see the modernisation of its contact centre operations and technology infrastructure across 18 countries.
The pest control leader is implementing Genesys Cloud CX™ — an all-in-one Cloud, contact centre and experience solution — as its contact centre platform as part of an ambitious unified communications project.
The global delivery, which is being supported by Sabio Group, the digital CX transformation specialist, will help to standardise Rentokil Initial’s customer experience (CX) processes and technology.
Its new Genesys Cloud contact centre will enable the business to strengthen its telephony operations as well as open up new channels for wider customer interaction.
Dan McCormick, Group Digital Products and AI Director at Rentokil said: “This is an extremely ambitious project but one that is crucial to remaining a leader in customer service and customer experience in our industry.
“We have worked with Sabio for a number of years and so are aware of their capabilities as a global CX specialist.
“This project will allow us to achieve standardised customer service experiences, providing end-to-end and seamless CX across multiple touchpoints.”
While voice remains its main channel, Genesys Cloud CX provides omnichannel support. As part of this, Rentokil Initial has introduced email, chatbots, ICABs & CCM Pops, Identification and Verification (ID&V) and WhatsApp, with intent capture and analysis (IC&A) and integration with its CRM also on the agenda.
Ten markets - the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Lithuania, Malaysia, Australia and South Africa - are already live and performing ahead of the company’s KPI indicators.
A further eight are planned for roll-out in the next few months.
Dan added: “We receive around 2 million calls every year and so this project presents huge opportunities around elements of automation and self-service for those calls.
“It’s all about time resolution, personalisation and convenience for the customer. This is what we’re aiming to achieve through this project.”
As well as the provision of technical expertise to assist with the roll-out in each country, Sabio – the leading Genesys Gold partner in Europe - is also supporting Rentokil Initial through a multi-year Managed Services agreement.
Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabio Group, said: “We are excited to be involved in such an ambitious and forward-thinking project with Rentokil Initial, one that will ensure they remain the leading player in the pest control industry through the provision of outstanding customer experiences.
“This project – involving customer service innovation, a clear AI strategy and the adoption of the correct operating model for an omnichannel contact centre - personifies who we are as an organisation and provides us with the ideal platform from which to show our capabilities and expertise as a global digital CX transformation specialist.”
