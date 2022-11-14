Jamie Gorrono Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTROSE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Gorrono a mindset and empowerment coach who guides women through a transformational journey of clarity balance and self-love while overcoming negative blocks and helping them attain a happier more fulfilling life. Jamie works with women, mostly over 40, who have reached a crucial point in their lives and are starting to realize they spent most of their time taking care of their families and not really focusing on what makes them happy. Eager to engage with these women, helping them to connect with their true selves and maximize their full potential is the core of her amazing work. She empowers clients seeking to make career changes, improve their relationships with others, heal from past traumas, or are just looking for help to achieve daily goals.

"I think anytime you can have an extra person who's challenging and assisting you in questioning your beliefs while simultaneously encouraging you to think outside the box to make positive changes is super helpful. My job is to be non-judgmental and be 100 percent in your corner helping you with whatever situation you're going through at the time. Sometimes when we go to friends and family for help it becomes really difficult because they have a different relationship with us and a different perspective. So having that nonbiased outside person is super helpful to get you where you want to be in your life.”

Coaching these women on a weekly basis involves helping them identify what their true values are while examining their actions. Determining if they are living with self-integrity and if their actions coincide with their values. Just having consistency and a commitment to the growth process while having an unbiased outside person challenge you thoughts and actions, is conducive to personal growth. Once the coaching is over you have an understanding of how to look internally for cues while understanding what your core values are. Your able to challenge yourself, actions and beliefs so you can continue to grow and create the life you always envisioned for yourself.

Jamie's transition into a life coach began when she was around 35 and started realizing her relationships were not where she wanted them to be, specifically her marriage. Her chosen career path where she had worked so tirelessly to be at the top, was not what she wanted after all, and left her feeling dejected and unfulfilled. But before she could connect with her authentic self, Jamie realized she had to take full accountability for her life, actions, and behaviors. Figuring out what she needed to do to change, and what she needed for her own self-improvement was essential. Moving forward became an exciting soul-searching growth experience consisting of mindset training including listening to podcasts, silent and guided meditation, and some therapy. Simply whatever she could do to grow and encourage herself to change her thoughts which ultimately lead her to make better choices. Some of her decisions were scary and out of her comfort zone, but Jamie realized they were ultimately guiding her in the right direction. Understanding what she loved so much about her journey and that it was truly so empowering, she longed to help other women down that same heart-healing path. Jamie had spent most of her career working in social services, coaching people in horrible situations, which gave her the necessary experience to guide individuals on her own. Jamie took the biggest risk she had ever taken in her life starting her own coaching business, and in the process, found her own sense of well-being and self-fulfillment.

"I believe that when there's so much chaos in our lives that we ourselves create, then it's really hard for us to hear what our soul is trying to tell us. So, once we remove unhealthy baggage and see more clearly, new opportunities arise, and you start to connect with positive people, situations and experiences and it's just magical. I tell women before we even start our coaching relationship that they are capable of having the most magical experience. They don't understand what that means until we start coaching because that's when they start to really listen and align with their own values and live with self-integrity. They see that the world is on their side and it's really exciting.

“As a part of my commitment to growth I am always involved with a coach. Part of my lifestyle is to encourage myself to grow and accomplish new, different and challenging projects," It’s fun to know that personal my struggle today is my lesson for my clients tomorrow.”

Coaching is about moving forward involving a tremendous amount of personal growth. Thinking about where you are today, where you want to be tomorrow, and how you will get there while embracing change, fear and new ways of thinking along the way. Working at home during the pandemic Jamie evaluated how she could make her dreams come to fruition. Opportunities seemed so much more possible because there was a total shift in how things were working, and it really brought out her creativity. One of the most exciting parts of coaching is encouraging women to think outside of the box and imagine what their most amazing fairy tale life would look like and start making choices that are in align with that fantasy. Jamie is amazed at how many women struggle to share what their dream life is because they are so removed from believing that they could actually ever attain that type of joyful fulfillment.

"I believe it's important to be grateful for some of the things we go through. It's our choice if we're going to choose to learn from them and grow from there, or if we are going to be a victim of our circumstances. We have choices and one of my highest personal values is personal growth and so when I'm in a painful situation, I ask myself how is this going to make me a better person or what can I learn from this experience? That puts me in a positive mindset and it's important to be as positive as you can in life so you can create more positivity. I also value the importance of following through on what you say you are going to do. You owe it to yourself to have personal integrity. Being able to trust and depend on ourselves, knowing that we follow through on our commitments to ourselves and other is essential when we decide to step out of our comfort zone and choose different paths in our life.

Mentoring women who are directing energy toward loving themselves is also about reassuring them it's not selfish to put yourself first. Women who take care of their minds, bodies, and soul are staying healthy and happy. Letting women know putting themselves first is so critical because the more genuine love and positive energy we have for ourselves the more spread to others, this where are power comes from. She is amazed by women who have changed careers after 20 years to follow their passion or women who finally understand what it means to have self-love. Jamie walks away from these sessions feeling lighter and happier from such a great exchange of energy and is very adamant that becoming a coach was absolutely life-changing and her true passion.

"I become more energized when I talk with people and that's my number one indicator I'm engaging in something that fills my soul. All I need to know is my energy is high and that this is working for me. It's that kind of relationship you start to question. Does this relationship bring more to my life? Am I growing? Is this person challenging me to be a better person? As we start to navigate life it's up to us to be around people who will help us with our ultimate goal, which is to grow, be happy, and live life to our full potential. Part of our self-care is really choosing relationships wisely.”

Jamie's primary reason for quitting her corporate job and taking such a big risk was to find her inner peace and true happiness. It was important for her to do something for herself showing you can work very hard but still love what you do. This completely shifts your whole reality elevating your sense of well-being. Raising teenage daughters inspired her to take a closer look at herself realizing her unhappiness was the catalyst for drastically changing her life. Jamie's legacy for her girls is teaching them they have the power and ability to do anything they set their minds to and create a wondrous world for themselves. filled with unlimited potential.

"I truly love people and I specifically have such a soft warm heart for women. I feel so honored to be in this space and to be able to help women grow to their potential. I just love being able to provide unconditional support and guidance to these amazing women while they are creating their new stories. I want people to know that anything is possible and that they are worthy. Every single person on this planet is worthy of the most fabulous life. Sometimes you get caught up in your day-to-day life and you forget the why and I think it's such a great reminder to always remember your why because that's what helps bring your passion forward.”

