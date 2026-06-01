Jason Haga of Never Miss Your Shot Golf Recently Featured Close Up Radio

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golfers of every skill level know the thrill of a perfect shot, but few ever experience the spotlight of professional coverage. That is changing, thanks to Jason Haga, founder of Never Miss Your Shot Golf (NMYSG). This innovative digital content company is making everyday golfers feel like TV stars, capturing every swing, slice, and celebration on some of the most scenic par 3 holes at golf courses across the country.

Haga, a lifelong golfer with a background in cybersecurity, grew up enjoying the sport with his brothers. He always appreciated the beauty and variety of golf courses, and now, with NMYSG, he puts golfers front and center — literally.

Forget golf lessons and swing analysis. NMYSG isn’t about lowering your handicap. Haga’s focus is on giving players a tangible memory: a two-minute, professionally edited highlight video of every shot they take on a featured hole. Shot from six different camera angles, these keepsake videos are ready to download, share on social media, or save for years to come.

“We make you look like you’re on television,” Haga explains. “Whether it’s your signature par 3 or your favorite local course, you’ll have that moment forever, in a way that’s typically reserved for the pros.”

The Golden Ace Challenge: Big Moments, Big Prizes

NMYSG is also turning up the excitement with its Golden Ace Challenge. Every registered player at a participating hole has a shot at winning thousands of dollars if they snag a hole-in-one (with the cameras rolling, of course).

“For every experience someone buys, we put five dollars into the prize pool. Hit a hole-in-one while registered, and you could win one, ten, or even fifteen thousand dollars,” explains Haga. Winners also receive a custom trophy and a still image of their once-in-a-lifetime shot to create a truly unforgettable reward.

Beyond the content experience, Haga and his team are challenging the industry’s biggest booking app by developing their own platform. Unlike the competition, NMYSG’s app charges neither the golfer nor the course for basic tee-time bookings. Participating courses benefit from seeing their Golden Ace Challenge prize amounts displayed front and center, attracting golfers interested in both the course and the potential payday.

“The competition currently has been a monopoly, charging everyone fees,” Haga notes. “We’re doing it differently. Golfers and courses pay nothing, and courses that join our network can get up to 30% revenue share from our experience sales. That’s a win for everyone.”

Bringing Sports Content to a New Generation

NMYSG isn’t stopping at golf. The company is expanding its signature experience to essentially any sport that benefits from a TV-style highlight reel, including mini golf, pickleball, bowling, surfing, and snowboarding. Mini golf will soon launch in Myrtle Beach, the world’s mini golf capital, and a partnership with top-ranked pickleball professionals and amateurs will kick off the pickleball program this summer.

For Haga, it’s all about tapping into what today’s athletes and fans love most: sharing moments and memories instantly. “Young people don’t want to spend four hours on a course without their phones. Now, they can get their video, put it on their socials, and maybe even go viral if they hit that hole-in-one.”

A Social, Shareable Approach to Golf

The social experience is part of the DNA at Never Miss Your Shot Golf. Through partnerships with influencers and national media (like the Dan Le Batard Show), NMYSG is putting its content in front of a nationwide audience. Their latest watch-along sponsorship lets viewers see actual highlight reels and complete with original voice-overs/music to offer a fresh and often humorous spin on their game.

In Good Company, On and Off the Course

Jason Haga credits his success to collaboration and careful partnerships. His wife and business manager, Jenilee Haga, leads the social media strategy, connecting with the younger generation and driving engagement where it matters most. His son Jake is one of the Operations lead and part-time Digital Editor. Haga also works with leaders at the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) and top-tier camera manufacturers, such as HD Relay/Dotworkz, ensuring the technology behind the scenes is as sharp as the swings in front of it.

Looking Ahead: International Expansion

NMYSG’s ambition is not limited to the United States. Later this year, Haga plans to launch in international hot spots Tokyo and Dubai, where golf is both exclusive and beloved. With a growing team, a robust app, and a concept that appeals across sports and cultures, Never Miss Your Shot Golf is perfectly positioned for its next big drive.

About Never Miss Your Shot Golf

Never Miss Your Shot Golf is a digital content company redefining how amateur athletes experience and remember their favorite sports moments. With state-of-the-art multi-camera coverage, professional editing, and exciting challenges like the Golden Ace, NMYSG delivers keepsake content and cash prizes that put everyday players in the spotlight.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jason Haga, president and CEO of Never Miss Your Shot Golf, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday May 28th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-jason-haga-of-never-miss/id1785721253?i=1000770144510

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-jason-haga-of-never-miss-your-shot-golf-335198559

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3atMkrPEEhOdUidOu1RZBx

For more information about Jason Haga, please visit https://nevermissyourshotgolf.com/

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