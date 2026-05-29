Entrepreneur and Health Advocate David Tierney Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Tierney, known to many as “the Mouth of the Merrimack,” has built a unique life story anchored in service, creativity, and hands-on engagement with his community. A former Marine Corps officer and Vietnam veteran, David has blended his experiences as an educator, business owner, therapist, radio DJ, marathoner, and writer to become a familiar and respected presence throughout New England.

Born in 1943 in Waltham, Massachusetts, David’s journey began in the classrooms of parochial schools and led him directly into the French Christian Brothers, teaching for three years before moving on to pursue higher education and, ultimately, a decorated military career. He served with distinction as a Marine, including a year stationed in Okinawa and combat leadership during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action and later awarded for his service.

David’s transition to civilian life was marked by his pursuit of academic excellence at Boston University (cum laude, Computer Science) and the launch of his first consulting firm, SPK Systems. Over the decades, he has worked with major corporations, led sales territories spanning the eastern United States and Canada, and helped clients large and small reach their technology goals.

In the early 1970s, David’s ingenuity surfaced in his founding of Chain Gang Tree Removal, a local business born out of a personal need for firewood during the energy crisis. What began as a practical solution quickly evolved into a sought-after service, blending hard work with community-minded entrepreneurship.

David also spent over two decades as a licensed massage therapist, operating Harmony Counseling Service and supporting clients through stress relief and wellness programs. His therapeutic work, coupled with his personal journey of recovery and fitness including completing multiple marathons and maintaining a vigorous exercise routine into his 80s is inspiring many.

Since 2004, David’s voice became a fixture on UMass Lowell’s WUML 91.5 FM with his popular radio program “Thinking Out Loud.” Listeners know him for his engaging interviews, personal stories, and thoughtful commentary on local and national issues. He is also an accomplished poet, actor, and regular performer at community events, including the annual Jack Kerouac Festival.

David’s writing (poetry, essays, and op-eds) has appeared in local publications, reflecting his insights on philosophy, theology, and the human experience. Throughout his varied career, his faith has served as a steady guide, shaping his outlook and approach to life’s challenges.

David Tierney’s story is one of resilience, adaptation, and energetic participation in every field he enters. With a recent diagnosis of Lewy body syndrome, he continues to share his message of humor, hope, and positivity — supported by his loving partner and devoted network of friends and colleagues.

Whether you encounter him on-air, in print, or through his many community activities, David’s commitment to personal growth, service, and healthy living remains as strong as ever.

Close Up Radio recently featured David Tierney in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 27th at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-entrepreneur-and-health/id1785721253?i=1000770135526

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-entrepreneur-and-health-advocate-david-tierney-335190674

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1NyU7SljWnrESOPMnChe6b

For more information about David Tierney, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-tierney-71563985/

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