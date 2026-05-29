Larry Domash of Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial professionals and curious investors finally have the answer to a question whispered daily in the hallways of the largest broker dealers: “Where will these new issues price?” Larry Domash, founder of G-255 Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing, has quietly built a model that does not just price bonds and equities, it calculates market behavior by decoding the underlying current of human decision-making. Now, Curve Publishing is making this insight accessible to the broader market with its G-255 model and suite of daily reports.

A Model That Never “Reacts” Like a Person and Outperforms the Crowd

Every morning, 32 broker dealers such as Wells Fargo, HSBC, and Commonwealth Edison, ask Domash for one thing: “What does the G-255 model indicate?” The answer is startlingly accurate, often coming within one or two basis points of actual pricing. It is not magic. It is the result of 40 years of relentless refinement, a systematic approach to finite math, and an uncanny ability to capture the essence of human behavior within a quantitative framework.

Yet, Domash is quick to credit the wisdom of others. “People used to ask me why I was able to price things the way I do. I don’t price anything, the G-255 does.” His approach is rooted in understanding how people think and act, not just crunching numbers. Drawing on years of experience working alongside the likes of Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett, Domash realized the largest fortunes are built by those who can anticipate how humans will behave, not just how numbers stack up.

Five Critical Drivers, One Unified Framework

The G-255 model covers 84% of the world’s capital traded. It tracks the 255 largest companies and their securities, distilling the market’s complexity into five measurable factors:

Fund Flows: The model monitors movements in mutual funds and ETFs to gauge real-time demand for corporate bonds, providing early warnings of tightening or widening spreads.

Balance Sheet Dynamics: By tracking the pace at which companies add or reduce debt, G-255 identifies which issues are poised for volatility and when managers are likely to trade around them.

Relative Value Without the Hype: Unlike conventional wisdom, the model finds that bonds trade relative to themselves, not to each other. This insight undercuts much of the “relative value” dogma of traditional investment strategies.

Cash Flow Analysis: Cash generation, particularly from price times units sold, offers a pragmatic view into a company’s operational strength and its future securities performance.

Capital Access and Share Buybacks: G-255 reveals that companies which maintain access to capital and actively buy back shares deliver superior returns for both equity and credit investors.

Practical, Actionable Intelligence for All

The allure of the G-255 is its democratization of complex analysis. Whether you are a CIO at a global institution, a wealth manager in Paris, or an individual investor keeping tabs on US and international markets, G-255’s reports are designed to be concise, data-rich, and free from opinion. Every day, readers get clear trade indicators across 6,200 bonds and their associated equities, with probabilities backed by history instead of hope.

The methodology is simple and unapologetic: “We’re not predicting the future. We’re reacting to the past,” Domash explains. The model identifies extremes, those moments when bonds or equities trade near their 52-week highs or lows, in conjunction with changes in leverage or cash flow, and assigns a probability to likely moves over the following 44 trading days. These trade signals have held up with uncanny reliability, as seen on days like January 23, when every one of 1,338 short indicators for credit widened as called.

Accessible, Transparent, and Priced for the Modern Era

With a growing subscriber base on Substack and an expanding suite of websites, Curve Publishing is moving the paywall to invite a broader audience. Institutions and individuals alike can access detailed, one-page reports that distill the essence of massive datasets into actionable insights. At a fraction of the cost of a Bloomberg terminal, users receive more focused, easier-to-understand outputs, including twice-daily updates, sector reports, and customized analytics for global markets.

The ultimate goal is simplicity and transparency. Reports are organized “like a grocery store shelf,” ready for clients to select what they need, whether it is a sector deep dive or an overnight trade indicator summary. Early results point to industry-leading engagement, with 16% read rates and a growing international readership. Over 40% of subscribers hail from outside the US.

About G-255 Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing

Founded by Larry Domash, G-255 Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing are dedicated to delivering clear, actionable, and data-driven insights for the world’s largest traded equities and bonds. Using the proprietary G-255 model, the firm publishes daily Indicator reports and sector-level reports that translate complex global financial data into concise, practical intelligence for institutions, wealth managers, and individuals. With an emphasis on transparency, accuracy, and user experience, Curve Publishing is a trusted source for market analysis that blends quantitative rigor with a deep understanding of human behavior.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Larry Domash, founder of Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 27th at 1pm Eastern, and on Thursday June 25th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-larry-domash-of/id1785721253?i=1000770138593

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-larry-domash-of-systematic-trading-and-curve-publishing-335194276

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5CPr4ysc3xs2TQ9uRqyVr6

For more information about Larry Domash, please visit http://www.g255.com/ and https://systematiccredit.substack.com/

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