Abhimanyu Ghosh, MP Virender Sharma and Baron Meghnad Desai WCRCINT WCRCFEST at the House of Lords, British Parliament Lord Swraj Paul and Mandhira Kapur

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awards World’s Best & Emerging Leaders at the House of Lords, House of Parliament UK and the VSC, London

Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awarded some of World’s Best & Emerging Leaders at the House of Lords, House of Parliament UK and the VSC, London. The grand ceremony witnessed some of the best and emerging leaders from twenty five nations globally in a thought leadership conclave and awards. The morning session was held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament where the awardees established their leadership position to the jury and other dignitaries. The evening was a gala event at the famous VSC in London attended by the stalwarts of the industry.

The event was attended by various dignitaries with the likes of Lord Swaraj Paul (House of Lords), Lord Meghnad Desai (House of Lords), Baroness Pola Uddin, Mr. Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom), Mr. Abhimanyu Ghosh, editor in chief, WCRCINT, renowned BBC journalist, Mr. Naresh Kaushik, Ms. Mira Misra Kaushik (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) among others.

On sharing his views at the event, Baron Swaraj Paul of Marylebone said, “I am proud to be associated with WCRCINT for many years. They have promoted leaders from various countries globally like no other with credibility and done a fantastic job for India”.

Well known British MP, Virender Sharma said “Events like this make everyone work harder towards their goal that finally bring great laurels to the nation”.

Renowned economist and academician Lord Meghnad Desai said “It's a pleasure attending this event where WCRCINT and its research credentials are concerned. Its fantastic to see so many best and emerging best business leaders under one roof in this iconic venue in London”.

Speaking on the occasion Abhimanyu Ghosh, Editor in Chief and Chairman, Jury, WCRCINT said “WCRCINT over the years has stood for its brilliance of editorial and analysis of its content and research. These values have ensured that we have always awarded the most deserving and innovative brands and leaders. Today WCRCLEADER's editorial quality on leaders in unparalleled due to its ability to do soul search on the featured leaders”.

100 of World’s Best and Emerging Best Leaders have been selected for the special edition of WCRCINT World’s Best Emerging Leaders 2022. The media feature partner is Global Leadership niche feature media WCRCLEADERS.

The best emerging leaders who have shown the maximum potential this year and who were awarded in London included Sultan Alshaali (Chairman & CEO, Alabjadeya Investment-UAE), Rajat Sharma (Chairman & Editor in Chief, India TV), Ritu Dhawan (Managing Director,India TV), Lee Chambers (British Psychologist & Founder of Essentialise, UK), Talal Al Ajmi (CEO, VI Markets), Hamad Al Mehyas (CEO, Daman-National Health Insurance Company), Yogita Tulsiani (CEO, iXceed Solutions), Mandhira Kapur (CEO, Sona Mandhira Group), Vach Pillutla (CEO, AL-Ikhsan Sports), Lovkesh Kapur (CEO, SapienceS2P), Dr. Reji Thomas (CTO, Virenxia), Chetan Singh Hayer (CEO, Hayer One Group), Jaya Vaidyanathan (CEO, BCT Digital), Denise Sangster (CEO, Global Touch), Ashok Dudhat (CEO, TechJobsFair), Nimisha Brahmbhatt (CEO, Quantum Global Consultants), Dr. Sridhar Peddireddy (CEO, Renova Hospitals), Abhay Bapurao Dahotre (Principal Partner, Dahotre & Dahotre), Ajay Harinath (CEO, Darwin Platform), Ajayya Kumar (Renowned Author), Jinand Shah (MD, PSB Online Loans), Saket Jain (Business Head, Fenesta) Arun Kar (Founder, Xpertnest), Chintan Panara (Co-Founder, Xpertnest), Dr. Sanjay Chadda (MD, Stanadyne India), Nashy Chauhan (Renowned Educationist), Shweta Pathak (Founder, Aakashan Jewels), Varun Agarwal (CEO, MyMoneyKarma), Varun Dahotre (Founder, D-DMS TECHNO), Paushali Lass (Founder, Mustard Table), Ali Hammoud (CEO, Midas Group, Kuwait), Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri (Founder & CEO, Trust with Trade Group & Mentor, UN Women), Noreen Nasralla (Group Sr. VP Brand & Marcomms, Etisalat Group), Sadiq Basha (CEO & Founder at Edvoy), Usama Shaharyar (Co-Founder at Rasa Communications), Dilip Surana (Managing Director at Microlabs), Daniel Sharaiha (Bank Al Etihad), Sudhakar Rao (Director, Marketing), Zaved Akhtar (CEO & MD, Unilever, Bangladesh), KS Balakrishna Setty (CEO, Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP), Capt Ankur Dhillon (Chairman, Venkateshwar Signature School), Naresh Kumar Dinodiya (Chairman, PL Global), Prof. Sunaina Singh (Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University), Dev Raturi (Actor and Entrepreneur) and more.

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor in Chief, India TV was conferred with the title of World's Best Leader 2022, Global Media Icon.

WCRCINT congratulates all the award winners of 2022. The next big research on brands with an marquee global event is in Paris, March 2023 where World’s Leading Brands and Leaders will be celebration at the Hall of Fame Awards. To take part in World’s Leading Brands and Leaders 2022, you may write/WhatsApp your credentials to rahul@wcrcint.com or alternatively call +447883304200.

Rajat Sharma, Editor in Chief and Chairman, India Tv in conversation with Abhimanyu Ghosh.