IBA Group Wins Platinum and Gold in 2022 MarCom Awards
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals announced the winners of the 2022 MarCom Awards. IBA Group received Platinum and Gold awards
We are pleased to note that IBA Group has been complying with the international sustainable development agenda and ESGs for years, preparing international-level reports. Sincere congratulations!”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals announced the winners of the 2022 MarCom Awards. IBA Group submitted its Corporate Social Responsibility Report and The Digital CEO book by Mark Hillary, a blogger of IBA Group. Based on the evaluation of MarCom Awards judges, the company’s entries merited the following awards.
— Rostyslav Kurinko, Premier Business Consulting & Communications CEO
IBA Group CSR Report
Print Media | Annual Report | Corporate Social Responsibility PLATINUM
IBA Group CSR Report
Print Media | Design (Print) Annual Report / CSR Interior PLATINUM
The Digital CEO: A Dozen Years of IT Insight
Print Media | Marketing/Promotion/Materials | Book GOLD
The Digital CEO: A Dozen Years of IT Insight
Digital Media | E-Communication | E-Book (iBook) GOLD
About IBA Group Entries
For the MarCom Awards, IBA Group submitted its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report audited by Premier Business Consulting & Communications. CSR reports are part of the company’s commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). After joining UNGC in 2018, IBA Group has been submitting progress reports on an annual basis. While the MarCom Awards voting was still underway, IBA Group submitted and published on the UNGC website its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.
Rostyslav Kurinko, Premier Business Consulting & Communications CEO, said,
“Today, the requirements and expectations from corporate reports have noticeably grown. Companies pay maximum attention to the completeness and quality of information they provide about their activities. We are pleased to note that IBA Group has been complying with the international sustainable development agenda and ESGs for years, preparing international-level reports in accordance with all modern requirements and standards. The best proof of the high quality of the IBA Group Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2020 is the top-scoring award in the global MarCom Awards. Sincere congratulations, keep it up!”
The book The Digital CEO: A Dozen Years of IT Insight by Mark Hillary, a British technology writer and analyst, and a blogger of IBA Group, is a selection of his best articles published on the IBA Group blog. Mark began writing for the company’s blog in 2010. The Digital CEO: A Dozen Years of IT Insight features 51 of the blog articles published by IBA Group over the past years.
Mark Hillary, IBA Group blogger and author of The Digital CEO book, commented,
“I wanted to select some of the recent commentaries to give a flavor of how IBA Group has consistently been looking to the future of the IT industry for a long time now. These past dozen years have been a really interesting time for the technology industry. Many of the topics we have explored have become mainstream over time. I started out commenting on their blog when I lived in London, UK and now I live in São Paulo, Brazil. The commentary has not stopped because it’s easy to contribute to a project like this from anywhere in the world. The blog itself is a good example of a global project. I hope this book goes some way to demonstrating that IBA Group has been ahead of the curve for many years.”
About Marcom Awards
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.
MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and sets standards for excellence. AMCP is the industry’s preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994.
Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.
Entries receiving scores of 90-100 are Platinum Winners. Scores of 80-89 are Gold Winners, and 70-79 are Honorable Mention Winners. There may be no winners or multiple winners in a category.
MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. About 16 percent won this award.
The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Approximately 21 percent were Gold Winners. Honorable Mention certificates are granted to those entries that meet the expectations of the judges. Approximately 13 percent were Honorable Mention winners.
