ACTS Theatre Presents: Elf the Musical

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022

Acts Lake Charles, One Reid Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, P.O. Box 278 Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337-433-2287, Mail@actstheatre.com

ACTS Theatre presents Elf the Musical

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear.”
— Buddy the Elf
LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Elf the Musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, $15 for Students, $10 for Children (ten and under). They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day of show.

About ACTS Theatre

Located in the historic Dixie Theatre in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, Artists Civic Theatre & Studio, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization committed to bringing quality theatre to the citizens of Southwest Louisiana. Our mission is also part of our name, as ACTS also stands for the Adults, Children, Teens, and Seniors of our community! We hope you can join us for one of our upcoming productions, either in the audience, behind the scenes, or on stage!

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism Decentralized Arts Funding Grant in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council; all administered by the Arts Council of SWLA. ACTS is also supported by: A grant from Entergy; and a grant from the Community Foundation of SWLA. ACTS also received a CARES grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal agency.

