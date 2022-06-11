Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,713 in the last 365 days.

Almost Maine

Acts Theatre Presents: Almost Maine

Acts Theatre Presents: Almost Maine

Acts Lake Charles, One Reid Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, P.O. Box 278 Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337-433-2287, Mail@actstheatre.com

Acts Letterhead

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of

ACTS Theatre Presents: Almost Maine

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man physically changes, after losing hope in love. A couple keep the love they have given each other in large bags or compress the mass into the size of a diamond. These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

Almost Maine is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. Directed by Bobby Guillory, Kathy Heath, and Lori Tarver, the play will be on-stage Friday July 15th - Sunday July 17th. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee is at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for all patrons. They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day of show.

Kathy Heath
ACTS
+1 337-433-2287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Almost Maine

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.