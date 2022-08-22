Submit Release
The Little Mermaid

Acts Theatre presents The Little Mermaid

Acts Lake Charles, One Reid Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, P.O. Box 278 Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337-433-2287, Mail@actstheatre.com

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of

ACTS Theatre presents: The Little Mermaid

I want to be where the people are.”
— Ariel
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTS Theatre is proud to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid On stage September 9-11, 15-18, & 22-25, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale at www.actstheatre.com and will be on sale at the ACTS box office on show dates one hour prior to the show.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, “DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

From the moment you step into the theater, this immersive production will make you feel part of Ariel’s world. When she disobeys her father, King Triton, and makes a deal with the evil witch, Ursula, Ariel thinks her dreams have come true. But when the bargain is not what it seems, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to save her true love and restore order under the sea.

“The talent we have amassed for this production is phenomenal!”, says show producer Kris Webster. “The story you know and love, coupled with the colorful and elaborate costumes and sets, makes this show not to miss.” Tickets and additional information is available at www.actstheatre.com. Show times are 7:30 p.m. for Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances and 3:00 p.m. for Sunday matinee shows. For more information, please email webadmin@actstheatre.com or visit us on Facebook.com/ACTStheatre.

About ACTS Theatre: Located in the historic Dixie Theatre in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, Artists Civic Theatre & Studio, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization committed to bringing quality theatre to the citizens of Southwest Louisiana. Our mission is also part of our name, as ACTS also stands for the Adults, Children, Teens, and Seniors of our community! We hope you can join us for one of our upcoming productions, either in the audience, behind the scenes, or on stage!

Kathy Heath
ACTS Theatre
+1 337-433-2287
