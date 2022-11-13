Submit Release
Start of working trip to Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On the morning of November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in order to participate in the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the historical XVI session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, opening a number of facilities in various fields and meeting with residents arrived in Sughd Province on a working visit.

At the International Airport of Khujand, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the chairman of the Sughd Province Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and other officials.

