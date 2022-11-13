Submit Release
Opening of Health Center in Haydar Usmonov village of Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a Health Center in the village of Haidar Usmonov, Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The new healthcare facility was built with a modern design with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan as part of the action plan to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's independence.

The building of the health center consists of a basement and two floors and has 34 working rooms and other auxiliary facilities. With the establishment of the health center, 40 specialists in the field were provided with permanent jobs.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the opportunities created in the new medical institution, expressed his satisfaction with the completed works and emphasized that using the provided conditions, health care workers should work faithfully and honestly in the direction of the population's access to primary medical and sanitary assistance.

On the first and second floors of the building of the health center there is a registration desk, a corner of herbal medicine, trauma rooms, medicine, surgery, circumcision, dental treatment, a gynecologist and family doctor's rooms.

In the basement of the building, there is a meeting hall with 60 seats and a physiotherapy room with two beds. The health center is equipped with modern state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital X-ray machine, ultrasound and electrocardiogram, and a laboratory.

According to the officials, until now there was no digital X-ray device in the rural areas of Haidar Usmonov, and the residents went to the center of Bobojon Ghafurov district and the city of Khujand for X-ray and trauma diagnosis.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon instructed officials to pay special attention to the field of herbal medicine in their professional activities, along with the use of modern methods of medical services, and to use native medicinal flowers and herbs more in the process of treating patients.

