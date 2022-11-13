Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 300 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:29 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched money from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation.

