St Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault, VOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008928
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 13, 2022 at approximately 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine St, Groton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Connor Lucas
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 13, 2022 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported domestic assault on Pine St. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Connor Lucas assaulted a household member and was in violation of a several court ordered conditions of release.
Lucas fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival but was located a short time later by Wardens from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wardens took Connor into custody, and he was subsequently handed over to the Troopers.
Connor was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on November 14, 2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.