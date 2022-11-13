Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault, VOC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 13, 2022 at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine St, Groton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Connor Lucas                                          

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 13, 2022 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported domestic assault on Pine St. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Connor Lucas assaulted a household member and was in violation of a several court ordered conditions of release.

 

Lucas fled the scene prior to Trooper arrival but was located a short time later by Wardens from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wardens took Connor into custody, and he was subsequently handed over to the Troopers.

 

Connor was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on November 14, 2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    11/14/2022 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

