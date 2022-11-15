Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,968 in the last 365 days.

SuperNet, Only Credit Card To Be Accepted At Cannabis Dispensaries-Offers Crowdfunding Investment Opportunity For Launch

Cannabis, Crypto, Investment, Credit Cards, Processor, Weed, Web3, Metaverse, Visa, Mastercard

Cannabis, Crypto, Web3, Credit Card, Investing, Investments, Super Processor, CC, Visa, Mastercard

Michael W.K. Tsang, CEO of SuperNet

This is similar to when MASTERCARD was starting out. People didn’t fully understand the scope of their services. Today, investors have benefited from their growth. SuperNet will scale in the same way.”
— Michael W.K. Tsang
SAN FRANCISO, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperNet announced a crowdfunding investment opportunity to help finance the early 2023 launch of a credit card that will be the only credit card to be accepted at marijuana/cannabis dispensaries. SuperNet will also allow for the transactions of NFTs, letting consumers spend their crypto – another first.


SuperNet, a full service credit card brand is a credit card that is fully compliant with all Federal Truth in Lending rules and is able to be used like any other credit card in the consumer market place. SuperNet is processed by SuperProcessor a fully compliant, MSB Registered payment processing company. Following the initial launch of the SuperNet credit card in early 2023 in strategic locations, the company will focus on expanding its footprint into additional states over the first half of the year. There are over 20,000 merchant locations coming online in 2023 to accept SuperNet as a new payment type with more locations coming online every day.

To date, the company has raised $1.9 million in equity and $1.4 million in debt, which funded the development of the technology platform, the build-out of the internal team, and preparations for the card’s launch.

The processing arm of the company, SuperProcessor, will increase its product offering to begin processing Visa/MasterCard and American Express for non-cannabis merchants around the country. To enable this growth, the company anticipates a Reg A+ fundraising round in early 2023 that will raise up to $75 million.

“This has never been done before. It’s similar to when VISA and MASTERCARD were starting out. People didn’t fully understand the scope of their services. The people who did invest have really, really reaped the benefits of their growth. We’re in the same place. If you understand what SuperNet is, this is a no-brainer,” says CEO of SuperNet, Michael W.K. Tsang, who has over 23 years of executive experience in the payment processing industry.

Tsang is joined on the leadership team by longtime cannabis activist Dress Wedding, who was the co-founder of Harborside and awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. SuperNet’s CFO is John Pfisterer, a former divisional CFO at Capital One.

Interested investors can learn more about this opportunity and fund their investment by clicking here to invest.

Marin Richardson
Disrupt PR
+1 323-680-6182
marin@disruptpr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SuperNet, Only Credit Card To Be Accepted At Cannabis Dispensaries-Offers Crowdfunding Investment Opportunity For Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.