$104 million IP commences construction in Huế

VIETNAM, November 12 - THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The central province, in co-operation with Gilimex Industrial Zone joint-stock company, began construction of the Gilimex Industrial Park to offer a ‘green and clean’ destination to domestic and foreign investors on November 11.

The park, 2km from Phú Bài International Airport, will be built on 460.85ha with total investment of VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$104 million).

It will include a working space for manufacturers of electronics, computers, automobile spare parts and accessories, transport vehicles, paper, rubber and plastics as well as food, beverage, leather and medical equipment.

Gilimex said it had completed land clearance on 50 per cent of the first investment phase on the park, and the first working space would be available for investors in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It said the second phase of the infrastructure and technical section of the park would be developing soon.

The park would create from 20,000 to 30,000 jobs for local people as it is situated 15km away from Huế and on the National Highway No 1 and entrance of the East-West Economic Corridors that link Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Việt Nam.

It also helps easy connection with two major logistics centres – Chân Mây Port and Đà Nẵng Port – by road and rail.

Earlier, the central province invested $33 million to increase the capacity of the Chân Mây Port for easy access to 70,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) cargo ships; 4,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) container ships, and 225,000 GT (gross tonnage) cruise ships.

The province said it had granted licences to 25 new investment projects worth a total $600 million, with four FDI projects with $257 million, in the first nine months this year.

Aeon Mall Việt Nam also plans to build its first trading centre, Aeon Mall Huế, with an investment of $170 million in An Vân Dương new urban area.

Last year, Thừa Thiên-Huế commenced construction of the coastal road and a sea bridge in Thuận An Township on 21.8km with a total investment of $152 million that promotes links of provincial key economic zones and the national coastal traffic system.

Huế has built six industrial zones on 2,600ha. — VNS