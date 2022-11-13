St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile *Update*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2022 at 0506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd, Enosburgh, VT.

NAME: Gavin Leach

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

​Update: Gavin has been found with the assistance of Milton Police and is now safe. A special thank you to the members of the public that submitted tips and assisted in locating Gavin.





On November 13, 2022 at 0506 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Gavin had not been seen since 1930 hours on November 12, 2022. Moments ago, family members indicated that he was seen this morning at approximately 0845 hours wearing all black with a backpack riding his bike on Rita Way in Milton, VT. Gavin is white male with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 123lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Gavin is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit