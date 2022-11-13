St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile *Update*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2022 at 0506 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd, Enosburgh, VT.
NAME: Gavin Leach
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Update: Gavin has been found with the assistance of Milton Police and is now safe. A special thank you to the members of the public that submitted tips and assisted in locating Gavin.
On November 13, 2022 at 0506 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Gavin had not been seen since 1930 hours on November 12, 2022. Moments ago, family members indicated that he was seen this morning at approximately 0845 hours wearing all black with a backpack riding his bike on Rita Way in Milton, VT. Gavin is white male with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 123lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Gavin is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov
Sent: Sunday, November 13, 2022 9:21 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2022 at 0506 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd, Enosburgh, VT.
NAME: Gavin Leach
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
On November 13, 2022 at 0506 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Gavin had not been seen since 1930 hours on November 12, 2022. Moments ago, family members indicated that he was seen this morning at approximately 0845 hours wearing all black with a backpack riding his bike on Rita Way in Milton, VT. Gavin is white male with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 123lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Gavin is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov