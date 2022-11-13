Sharifah Hardie For Senate 2024 Kicks Off with Song "Beautiful” By Artist Jhala Angelique Featuring Monica Summer
When I heard the words who would paint over Picasso I knew I had to have that song.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie, who recently announced her intent to run for Senate District 33 in the 2024 primary election has released a brand-new campaign video outlining her future objectives. Her objectives include creating more opportunities for children such as career training, better education, access to mentors and the belief that a new day is coming.
— Sharifah Hardie
Ms. Hardie is passionate about entrepreneurship and young people. She knew the song, “Beautiful” by Jhala Angelique featuring Monica Summer was the perfect anthem for her movement. The message of Jhalas' songs is clear: “You don't need to wear makeup to be beautiful. You are beautiful just how you are.”
“When I heard the words who would paint over Picasso I knew I had to have that song” says Sharifah Hardie. “At a young age we teach our young children to focus on the outside and we don’t do enough to teach the youth to focus on the inside. We must teach our young people how to become entrepreneurs and business owners so that they become the suppliers instead of just consumers.”
Jhala Angelique is a 15-year-old entrepreneur, singer, humanitarian, model, and actress striving to change the world herself. Jhala is familiar with the feeling of losing one's identity, hope, and self-worth after being bullied relentlessly as a young girl. She now aspires to empower others to increase their self-worth, and reclaim their confidence through her anti-bullying campaign, and her non-profit California Youth at Risk Intervention Program.
Jhala Angelique's "I Am Anti-Bullying Workshop & Campaign" aims to help bullying victims more effectively deal with and get through their challenges. Additionally, it aims to uplift, empower, and support young people as they grow in confidence and sense of worth. The workshop will give the young people more tools at their disposal to help them combat bullying.
The "I Am Anti-Bullying Campaign" will also assist in locating additional victims, offer assistance to friends and classmates who have been bullied, and increase awareness of bullying in an effort to stop additional incidents. This Beautiful campaign is just the beginning and what better way to start it than with a young, self-motivated woman ready to change the world?
The California Youth at Risk Intervention Program recently launched a $270,000 crowdfunding campaign to support the non-profit. They are the newest campaign added to the Support My Back Business crowdfunding platform, a platform launched earlier in 2022 to assist Black businesses generate funding. Support My Black Business Founder & CEO Sharifah Hardie also then announced her intent to raise $1.5 billion across the platform to help Black businesses keep their doors open, grow and thrive.
Watch the entire Jhala Angeliques' "Beautiful" video featuring Monica Summer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyQ709eVCU4
To learn more about Sharifah Hardie for Senate 2024 or to make a donation visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
