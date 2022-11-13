LYV360 Announces $50M Fundraising Campaign to Help Families Maintain Great Health & Bring Manufacturing Back to America
COVID brought American manufacturing to its knees. We must ensure that never happens again.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LYV360 announced its intent to raise $50 million in seed capital to continue its mission of helping families maintain great health, support the community, and bring manufacturing back to America.
— Rogers Jackson, LYV360 President
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, LYV360 recognized the need for a new product that provides a natural, healthy energy boost and a better way to deliver essential vitamins and nutrients. The company saw that improving immunity and overall well-being go hand in hand and began developing an alternative to hard vitamin supplements and pills that tastes great while providing superior absorption.
To achieve its mission LYV360 has launched a $50 million crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for an American manufacturing facility. The company will produce its specially formulated shot of select vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B complex, vitamin D3, and others, right here in the United States.
“COVID brought American manufacturing to its knees. We must ensure that never happens again. It’s our responsibility to make sure we create a better world for our children and that world includes taking your vitamins and creating products made right here in America” states Rogers Jackson, LYV360 President.
LYV360 is seeking community assistance to achieve its goal of developing, maintaining, and providing a superior alternative to "health drinks." A portion of the funds will also be used to support programs and organizations that help children succeed academically, financially, physically, and mentally.
LYV360 supports many community organizations including: Snap*Hold*Kick (https://www.facebook.com/snapholdkick), a non-profit organization based in the Inland Empire that specializes in teaching young kickers, punters, and snappers; Rancho Elite Academy (https://www.ranchoeliteacademy.com), an academy created to teach students in grades 2 through 12 accountability while promoting physical fitness through basketball; and Teach 1 Reach 1 (https://www.t1r1fd.org), a nonprofit group that encourages and enables individuals to improve their opportunities and life skills by instructing and reaching out to others. Revive gym and spa (https://www.revivegymandspa.com), a company passionately committed to changing lives by helping you adopt a more healthy, pain free, and fit lifestyle. so you can look and feel your best.
The LYV360 $50 Million Crowdfunding Campaign is the newest campaign added to the Support My Black Business crowdfunding platform, a platform launched earlier in 2022 to assist Black businesses generate funding. Support My Black Business Founder & CEO Sharifah Hardie also announced her intent to raise $1.5 billion across the platform to help Black businesses keep their doors open, grow, and thrive.
Donations of any size are welcome, and will go directly to the business owner. Community is essential to keep each other going. Keeping children healthy for the future is a necessity, not an option. Let’s start now!
Donations can be made at: https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/lyv360-corporation-funding
To be a part of the change, please visit: https://www.LYV360.com
Rogers Jackson
LYV360
email us here
+18554598360 ext.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other