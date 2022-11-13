L.A.B Take Home Four 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards including the Three Big Ones for the second year running
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repeating their 2021 haul, L.A.B has secured their spot in award history as the major winner at the Aotearoa Music Awards for the second year running.
Their success story continues, with L.A.B taking home Album of The Year for L.A.B V, Single of the Year for ‘Mr Reggae’, Best Group, and Best Roots Artist.
L.A.B is now the first band in New Zealand music history to win all four awards in two consecutive years, and are only the second act to ever win Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Group in back-to-back years.
2022 is proving to be one of L.A.B’s biggest years yet, after performing sold-out shows across Aotearoa. March & April saw the band finally return to Australia, performing sold-out headline shows to over 30,000 people, plus marquee performances at the iconic WOMADelaide & Byron Bay Bluesfest.
In addition to a further four Aotearoa Music Awards, taking their all-time total wins to 10, the album won Best Record at the Rolling Stone NZ Music Awards, plus three Waiata Māori Music Awards including Best Māori Pop Album, Best Māori Group & Best Song.
The awards come after the release of L.A.B V, the band’s fifth album in five years.The album reached Number One on the Official Album Charts and is now the band's fifth Platinum album. L.A.B have now secured 14 Platinum singles and 10 Gold singles, with Single Of The Year winner ‘Mr Reggae’ reaching two-times Platinum.
December will see L.A.B unleash the first single from their sixth studio album L.A.B VI which is due for release in April 2023 and will be supported by Australian and US Tours.
L.A.B continue to assert themselves as one of NZ’s hardest-working acts, with the release of new music to be followed by a run of regional headline shows in NZ.
Upcoming Live Shows:
December 30 - Wharepai Domain, Tauranga
January 21 - Tōmoana Showgrounds, Hastings
February 4 - Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei
February 25 - Electric Avenue, Christchurch
May 26 - Cali Roots, Monterrey, USA *debut US performance*
*Australian, US, UK and EU tour dates to be announced soon*
Aotearoa Music Awards 2022:
Winner - Album of The Year for L.A.B V
Winner - Single of the Year for ‘Mr Reggae’
Winner - Best Group
Winner - Best Roots Artist
Aotearoa Music Awards 2021:
Winner - Album of The Year for L.A.B IV
Winner - Single of the Year for ‘Why Oh Why’
Winner - Best Group
Winner - Best Roots Artist
