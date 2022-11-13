Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

CASE#: 22B2005146

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                      

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks            

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/22 @ 1657 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, Exit 10A

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

ACCUSED: Sullivan M. Rikert

 

AGE: 20

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south on the off ramp of Exit 10A in the town of Hartford, VT. Responding Troopers identified the operator as 20-year-old Sullivan Rikert of Hartford, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Rikert showed signs of impairment. Rikert was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.  He was released and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the above charge on 11/29/2022 at 08:00 AM.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 @ 0800         

 

COURT: Windsor County

 

MUG SHOT: None

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

