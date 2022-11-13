Royalton Barracks/DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2005146

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/12/22 @ 1657 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, Exit 10A

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Sullivan M. Rikert

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south on the off ramp of Exit 10A in the town of Hartford, VT. Responding Troopers identified the operator as 20-year-old Sullivan Rikert of Hartford, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Rikert showed signs of impairment. Rikert was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was released and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the above charge on 11/29/2022 at 08:00 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 @ 0800

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.