Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County.

At about 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver attempted to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Cameron Doucette, 20, of North East, Maryland, along with both occupants of the Honda, identified as Jessica Zeimer, 33, and Nicholas Zeimer, 37, both of North East, Maryland were all declared deceased at the scene.  Pulaski Highway was closed for about six hours at the scene following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

