PUBLICATION OF AARON CARTER MEMOIR POSTPONED
WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES , November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC founder Scott Atherton is currently representing Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds in connection with the book titled, “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life.” At his clients’ request, Mr. Atherton makes the following statement:
Aaron Carter wanted his story told. And he wanted our client, Andy Symonds, a well-respected journalist, and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness.
Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.
Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.
About Ballast Books:
Ballast Books is a leading full-service, hybrid publishing company innovating how authors bring and market their books and ideas to the world. Its founder, Andy Symonds, has managed to publish hundreds of books and written five of his own. More information about Ballast Books is available at: https://ballastbooks.com/. Ballast Books is represented by Allen Media Strategies for public relations and marketing of their books and authors.
About Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC:
Atherton Galardi is a South Florida-based business litigation and trial law firm representing clients in complex business disputes, intellectual property cases, media controversies, and First Amendment claims throughout Florida and across the country. More information about Atherton Galardi is available at: https://www.athertonlg.com/.
Media Contact:
Scott Atherton, Esq.
scott@athertonlg.com
Jeff Johnson/ Shaili Priya
