Flowering Pharmacy® and Musician Katie Cole Collaborate on New Candle Fragrance
Blue Clover bougie perfumée lights up new partnership, with partial proceeds going to the ASPCA®.
We allow the artist complete autonomy throughout the process to collaborate with design, packaging, naming, and even to which charity can serve as a partial benefactor, if they so choose”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flowering Pharmacy® is teaming up with Aussie musician Katie Cole to celebrate the release of a new project: the Blue Clover bougie perfumée candle. Katie will donate a portion of her candle sales to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®, ASPCA®, in honor of Katie’s sweet kitty, handsome Henri. FP co-founder Karen Sinclair Drake, a green chemist with 25 years of experience in the luxury brand sector, worked with Katie to orchestrate the singular fragrance.
“All of Katie’s favorite notes come together in this composition. The blending of classic florals with woodsy accords allows the experience of a perfect, wild meadow on a balmy sunny day,” says Karen. This one-of-a-kind, product-artist partnership provides a truly one-of-a-kind approach in creating fragrance, beauty, and health and wellness products. “We allow the artist complete autonomy throughout the process to collaborate with design, packaging, naming, and even to which charity can serve as a partial benefactor if they so choose,” says Karen.
About Katie Cole
Katie is on fire with a series of other big wins: She’s been voted 2022 Best Singer-Songwriter by Nashville Scene; has a new single (“One More Time”); a fresh solo EP, Things That Break, Part 1 (debuting in 2023). In addition to her thriving solo career, Katie is a key musician and vocalist with the world-renowned band, The Smashing Pumpkins, currently on a live world tour, and was in the recording studio for their 2020 album and a new 33-song album dropping very soon. Her resume includes writing for Gloria Gaynor and Grammy-winning producer, Howard Willing. Find out more at www.katiecoleofficial.com.
About ASPCA®
The first humane society established in North America in 1866, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) is now one of the largest humane societies in the world. Through advocacy and community engagement, the ASPCA works to keep animals protected from dangerous and harmful situations, ensures animals find and stay in loving homes, and promotes animal-protection laws. To learn more or get involved, visit www.ASPCA.org.
About Flowering Pharmacy’s Blooming Partnerships
Flowering Pharmacy® is re-inventing how musicians, actors, athletes, and influencers can more easily add luxury, one-of-a-kind personal care, and wellness products to their merch offerings. The FP business model offers two distinct partnership methods. The popular co-branded option provides a no-cost solution for artists and managers to expand merch catalog offerings with up to 50% revenue sharing, product equity, and customer data. Contract manufacturing only is where the artist bears all the cost of designing and manufacturing their own products. "Concept to launch is in as little as 75 days," explains Paul Drake, Co-Founder, and Business Manager, "and we love as much creative input as possible from our product partner."
Aside from fragrances, FP’s offerings include skincare, makeup, nutritional and functional supplements, haircare products; candles, room sprays, and more. All products are custom and unique. FP is currently onboarding a number of other partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks and months ahead. For more information, artists, business, and talent managers should please contact Paul Drake.
About Flowering Pharmacy®
For over 20 years, the founders of Flowering Pharmacy® have engineered and manufactured high-quality, natural, and efficacious perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, and supplements. FP partners with public figures in the entertainment industry who have a passion to create their must-have personal care products that their fans will love and buy. FP uses only green science formulations, is an ardent proponent of mindful production practices, and adheres to rigorous European Standards, including the EU Green Deal. Co-Founder Karen Sinclair Drake is an eco-chemist, scientist, and author who has spent her career exploring multiple ethical, sustainable, green science principles through her innovative skincare research and development. For more than two decades, Karen has created beauty aisle products for their own brands, physicians, and large-scale companies. She is a subject-matter expert available to the media, who is regularly featured internationally in industry and beauty publications. To learn more, visit www.floweringpharmacy.com.
