Flowering Pharmacy® Announces Fragrance Collaboration with MusiCares
Wins New Luxury Award for Best Sustainable Perfume Brand Category 2022 in Paris, France.
The Flowering Pharmacy® artistic team and MusiCares® are overjoyed with such an esteemed recognition from our French peers in the fragrance industry”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring the pioneering artist and naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian, Flowering Pharmacy® (FP) recently released Surinam parfum d’intérieur. Named after Maria’s pioneering 17th-century explorations of Surinam, the fragrance was awarded Best Sustainable Perfume Brand 2022 earlier this summer at the New Luxury Awards in Paris, France.
“The Flowering Pharmacy® artistic team and MusiCares® are overjoyed with such an esteemed recognition from our French peers in the fragrance industry,” says Flowering Pharmacy® Co-Founder Karen Drake Sinclair of the New Luxury Awards win. A generous portion of the proceeds from the sale of all Surinam products goes directly to supporting MusiCares®.
An intoxicating aroma, Surinam combines sweet tobacco, iris balm, Indian jasmine sambac, and frankincense. “The alluring retro notes of spicy florals and chypres let us experience nature as it should be, providing a remarkable calm and balance,” says Sinclair Drake. “This luxurious interior wellness scent is reminiscent of a classic French perfume,” she adds. Surinam’s artwork is just as unique as its scent. Inspired by both Maria’s botanical illustrations and the “Ancient Mapps of Fairland,” a 1918 fictional map from the British Library’s collection, the colorful packaging is a celebration of pioneering women who’ve traversed the globe for centuries, growing our understanding of flora and fauna.
Flowering Pharmacy’s Blooming Partnerships
Flowering Pharmacy® is re-inventing how musicians, actors, athletes, and influencers can more easily add luxury, one-of-a-kind personal care, and wellness products to their merch offerings. The FP business model offers two distinct partnership methods. The popular co-branded option provides a no-cost solution for artists and managers to expand merch catalog offerings with up to 50% revenue sharing, product equity, and customer data. Contract manufacturing only is where the artist bears all the cost of designing their own brand and no revenue share. "Concept to launch is as little as 75 days," explains Paul Drake, Co-Founder, "and we love as much creative input as possible from our product partner."
FP also has collaborations with St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital® and artists like Ashley Campbell, with a number of other partnerships in the works to be announced in the coming weeks and months Aside from fragrances, FP’s offerings include cosmetics, skincare, makeup, nutritional and functional supplements, haircare products; candles, room sprays, and more. All products are custom and unique. For more information, artists, business and talent managers should please contact Paul Drake.
About Flowering Pharmacy
For over 20 years, the founders of Flowering Pharmacy® have engineered and manufactured high-quality, natural, and efficacious perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, and supplements. FP partners with public figures in the entertainment industry who have a passion to create their must-have personal care products that their fans will love and buy. FP uses only green science formulations, is an ardent proponent of mindful production practices, and adheres to rigorous European Standards, including the EU Green Deal. Co-Founder Karen Sinclair Drake is an eco-chemist, scientist, and author who has spent her career exploring multiple ethical, sustainable, green science principles through her innovative skincare research and development. For more than two decades, Karen has created beauty aisle products for their own brands, physicians, and large-scale companies. She is a subject-matter expert available to the media, who is regularly featured internationally in industry and beauty publications. To learn more, visit www.floweringpharmacy.com.
About MusiCares®
MusiCares® helps the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares® is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares® safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information, please visit www.MusiCares.org.
