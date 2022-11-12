Flowering Pharmacy® and St. Jude® Release New Fragrance Celebrating Florence Nightingale’s Legacy
With packaging inspired by the artwork of St. Jude’s patients, Florenz parfum d’intérieur raises money for pediatric care
Florence Nightingale achieved much for the rights of women and children. Her contributions elevated the science of art and nursing from domestic servant to healthcare professional”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flowering Pharmacy® and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® are partnering to introduce the bespoke interior fragrance Florenz parfum d’intérieur. Celebrating the pioneering efforts of Florence Nightingale and her vision for what healthcare could become, Florenz features the colorful and uplifting artwork of several St. Jude’s patients. Read more about the stories of Alana, Bridget, Cindy, Faith, Hazel, JaKayla, Maelin-Kate, and Madison on www.FloweringPharmacy.com.
— Karen Simclair Drake
“Florence Nightingale achieved much for the rights of women and children. Her contributions elevated the science of art and nursing from domestic servant to healthcare professional, she is the perfect heroine for this fragrance” says FP Co-Founder Karen Drake Sinclair.
Reflecting Florence’s sunny spirit, Florenz parfum d’intérieur spray is designed to infuse joy into any room. “This classic fruity, flower-friendly scent offers an irresistible feast for the senses,” says Karen. “Top notes of peach, sweet apricot, and vanilla orchid melt into middle notes of gardenia, white lily, and jasmine. The entire composition gently rests on a tranquil bed of warm woods and delicate musk,” she adds.
Leading the way the world understands and treats pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases, St. Jude supports children and their families during times when they need it most. “This mission is close to our hearts. We’re happy to announce that we’ve committed to donating a substantial portion of the proceeds to St. Jude for their lifesaving work,” says Karen.
About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
Established in 1962 by entertainer Danny Thomas and named after Saint Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is focused on finding cures and saving children’s lives. The organization shares its research findings with doctors and scientists around the globe. Ensuring all children receive treatment for care—no matter their race, religion, or financial ability to pay—St. Jude absorbs the costs of their medical attention, travel, housing, and food. This allows children and their families to focus on what matters most: Being well. To learn more, visit www.stjude.org.
About Flowering Pharmacy® Partnerships
Flowering Pharmacy® is re-inventing how musicians, actors, athletes, and influencers can more easily add luxury, one-of-a-kind personal care, and wellness products to their merch offerings. The FP business model offers two distinct partnership methods. The popular co-branded option provides a no-cost solution for artists and managers to expand merch catalog offerings with up to 50% revenue sharing, product equity, and customer data. Contract manufacturing only is where the artist bears all the cost of designing and manufacturing their own products. "Concept to launch is in as little as 75 days," explains Paul Drake, Co-Founder, and Business Manager, "and we love as much creative input as possible from our product partner."
Aside from fragrances, FP’s offerings include cosmetics, skincare, makeup, nutritional and functional supplements, haircare products; candles, room sprays, and more. All products are custom and unique. FP is currently onboarding a number of other partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks and months ahead. For more information, artists, business, and talent managers should please contact Paul Drake.
About Flowering Pharmacy®
For over 20 years, the founders of Flowering Pharmacy® have engineered and manufactured high-quality, natural, and efficacious perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, and supplements. FP partners with public figures in the entertainment industry who have a passion to create their must-have personal care products that their fans will love and buy. FP uses only green science formulations, is an ardent proponent of mindful production practices, and adheres to rigorous European Standards, including the EU Green Deal. Co-Founder Karen Sinclair Drake is an eco-chemist, scientist, and author who has spent her career exploring multiple ethical, sustainable, green science principles through her innovative skincare research and development. For more than two decades, Karen has created beauty aisle products for their own brands, physicians, and large-scale companies. She is a subject-matter expert available to the media, who is regularly featured internationally in industry and beauty publications. To learn more, visit www.floweringpharmacy.com.
