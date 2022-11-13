Just announced our Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway

Red Moon Festival on Film Freeway.

Planned Celebration

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

a Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com). We started surveying historic sites 4 years ago but Covid-19 hit and our plans went into abeyance.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years ago, I started surveying historic sites in conjunction with my Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) book in the First Ward Historic District here in Newark. There is a broader Italo-American community in NJ and across the USA. Then Covid-19 hit and these plans went into abeyance.



NEWARK, ITALY AND ME received a 5 star review by PRIMO magazine on Amazon.com. There is so little material on Italian-American history that I started to think about a documentary non-commercial film. We thought it would be very exciting to turn this into a documentary film with community support from the USA and Italy as well. At this point, we prepared a web site on Film Freeway where we already won 22 Awards/Citations for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!. We also received 6 more Awards/Citations for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' rarely seen tragedy THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.


WE ARE LOOKING FOR CHARITABLE SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT FROM OUR COMMUNITY AND FRIENDS FOR 2022-23.
We are always grateful for support of our Award winning work.

You can donate with this link as well.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 29 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes one for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) as a Script; 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway.


NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

November 30, 2022

In Consideration



Roma Short Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

December 5, 2022

In Consideration



DIFFS - Discovery Int Fest of Film & Story

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

December 17, 2022

In Consideration



New Filmmakers New Orleans

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

January 5, 2023

In Consideration



Red Moon Film Festival (6th Season)

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

November 30, 2022

In Consideration



SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

April 1, 2023

In Consideration



Oxford Script Awards

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

February 5, 2023

In Consideration



With kind regards,

Daniel P Quinn, SDC Director/ Author/Curator

973-482-0747

351 Broad St., B-1702,

Newark, NJ 07104-3304



We have worked with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., as a professional member since 2014. We received 310 charitable gifts from our friends and supporters. All donations are helpful wuthin our modest budget. Fractured Atlas also processes matching gifts. We are always grateful for support of our Award winning work.



You can donate with this link as well.

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support



ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway.



http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

Daniel Patrick Basso Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

Just announced our Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel Patrick Basso Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Just announced our Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway
Art, Economics and us(a) for November, 2022
Celebrating St Gerard and Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in October 2022
View All Stories From This Author