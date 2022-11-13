Just announced our Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway
a Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com). We started surveying historic sites 4 years ago but Covid-19 hit and our plans went into abeyance.NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years ago, I started surveying historic sites in conjunction with my Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) book in the First Ward Historic District here in Newark. There is a broader Italo-American community in NJ and across the USA. Then Covid-19 hit and these plans went into abeyance.
NEWARK, ITALY AND ME received a 5 star review by PRIMO magazine on Amazon.com. There is so little material on Italian-American history that I started to think about a documentary non-commercial film. We thought it would be very exciting to turn this into a documentary film with community support from the USA and Italy as well. At this point, we prepared a web site on Film Freeway where we already won 22 Awards/Citations for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!. We also received 6 more Awards/Citations for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' rarely seen tragedy THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR CHARITABLE SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT FROM OUR COMMUNITY AND FRIENDS FOR 2022-23.
We are always grateful for support of our Award winning work.
You can donate with this link as well.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 29 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes one for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) as a Script; 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway.
NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
November 30, 2022
In Consideration
Roma Short Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 5, 2022
In Consideration
DIFFS - Discovery Int Fest of Film & Story
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 17, 2022
In Consideration
New Filmmakers New Orleans
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
January 5, 2023
In Consideration
Red Moon Film Festival (6th Season)
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
November 30, 2022
In Consideration
SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
April 1, 2023
In Consideration
Oxford Script Awards
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
February 5, 2023
In Consideration
With kind regards,
Daniel P Quinn, SDC Director/ Author/Curator
973-482-0747
351 Broad St., B-1702,
Newark, NJ 07104-3304
