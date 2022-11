Just announced our Red Moon Selection for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway

Red Moon Festival on Film Freeway. Planned Celebration Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four years ago, I started surveying historic sites in conjunction with my Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) book in the First Ward Historic District here in Newark. There is a broader Italo-American community in NJ and across the USA. Then Covid-19 hit and these plans went into abeyance.NEWARK, ITALY AND ME received a 5 star review by PRIMO magazine on Amazon.com. There is so little material on Italian-American history that I started to think about a documentary non-commercial film. We thought it would be very exciting to turn this into a documentary film with community support from the USA and Italy as well. At this point, we prepared a web site on Film Freeway where we already won 22 Awards/Citations for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!. We also received 6 more Awards/Citations for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' rarely seen tragedy THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.WE ARE LOOKING FOR CHARITABLE SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT FROM OUR COMMUNITY AND FRIENDS FOR 2022-23.We are always grateful for support of our Award winning work.You can donate with this link as well.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 29 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes one for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) as a Script; 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway.NewBorn Short Film Festival BerlinItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022November 30, 2022In ConsiderationRoma Short Film FestivalItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022December 5, 2022In ConsiderationDIFFS - Discovery Int Fest of Film & StoryItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022December 17, 2022In ConsiderationNew Filmmakers New OrleansItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022January 5, 2023In ConsiderationRed Moon Film Festival (6th Season)Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022November 30, 2022In ConsiderationSPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022April 1, 2023In ConsiderationOxford Script AwardsItaly, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022February 5, 2023In ConsiderationWith kind regards,Daniel P Quinn, SDC Director/ Author/Curator973-482-0747351 Broad St., B-1702,Newark, NJ 07104-3304