Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Tropical Storm Nicole deaths

November 11, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are four deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Nicole from Orange County.



Additional updates will be provided as they come in.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



