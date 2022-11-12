There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,320 in the last 365 days.
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Tropical Storm Nicole deaths
News Provided By
November 12, 2022, 17:49 GMT
For Immediate Release
November 11, 2022
Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.
There are four deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Nicole from Orange County.
Additional updates will be provided as they come in.
